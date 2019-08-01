Brandon Warren has been an artist for as long as he can remember. He has early memories of drawing pictures and giving them to family and friends as a little kid.
He’s been working as a commercial artist for a few years by creating T-shirt designs, business logos, tattoos for friends, caricatures and a lot of other small projects.
“2018 was a breakthrough year,” he said, referring to murals he’s recently completed, traveling around the state for jobs, and working with the City of Farmington.
Warren has been a CT technologist at Parkland Health Center for the past 17 years. When he’s not spending time with wife Melanie and their 10-year-old son Braden, he’s creating artwork in the evenings, at night and on weekends, often working 6-10 hours after his “day job.”
“I absolutely love what I do,” said Warren. “To see progress in transforming a blank wall, canvas or page and bringing out the potential art in that space. It’s really the best talent I have for helping others, to share. It’s great to see the look on people’s faces when the art comes out better than they thought it could be!”
Many family and friends’ faces lit up when seeing downtown Farmington’s new 102 Tap House where Warren’s colorful murals are on display.
Some of Warren’s parents, Steve and Ursula, said they’re so proud of their very talented son and he did an amazing job on the Tap House murals.
Warren enjoys working with Copic sketch markers, Prismacolor Premier markers, Kuretake brush pens and Pentel pocket brush pens, all on Bristol paper. He also likes to use acrylic and enamel paints, particularly for murals.
Even with his variety of tools, “I’m still just a drawing-guy at heart,” he said. “I like to paint and have found a lot of success in painting murals … but I always go back to graphic markers on a nice page of smooth cardstock.”
Warren’s success as an artist is growing: Sugarfire Farmington for murals, menus and hanging artwork; murals for Sugarfire O’Fallon, Sugarfire Indianapolis, Farmington Creative Arts Center and Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy in Farmington; High Roller Monster truck designs for T-shirts and box art for diecast collectibles; Bigfoot Monster truck T-shirt designs; caricatures at Farmington Fall Fest; murals, menu, road signage and T-shirt designs for The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse at Lake of the Ozarks; illustrations for the City of Farmington’s historical coloring book; and work for Upper Deck/Marvel’s four sets of artist sketch cards including the 2018 Fleer Ultra X-men, 2018 Skybox Marvel Masterpieces, 2018 Upper Deck Antman & The Wasp and a 2019 set which he can not yet discuss.
He’s completed various local business logos and T-shirt designs; wedding, project grad, birthday parties and prom caricatures; and smaller creative jobs in between.
Next up is mural work at a local middle school.
As for which piece is his favorite, Warren said all of it. “I leave a piece of me in every piece of art I do for someone else. I pour everything I’ve got into the pieces and will always feel some kind of attachment to all of it.”
Dad Steve, a fellow artist, is the person who inspired him to do art. There are a couple noteworthy art teachers from his middle and high school days, plus a few local artists who have inspired him.
“There just isn’t competition in the art community aside from elevation of one another’s work,” he said. “It’s all very supportive. There are a lot of ‘I really like how you did…’ and ‘your style really evolved in this way…’ It’s all a great community of people to share a talent with.”
Braden is following in his dad and granddad’s footsteps.
“We work on lots of things together,” said Warren. “He [Braden] observes me a lot. We collaborate on a lot of fun things too.”
Warren said when Braden hits a tough spot where he can’t get the effects he wants with markers or paint, he tries to help his son problem-solve in a way in which he would.
“We usually learn the piece comes out better anyway if we let it dictate the flow versus us trying to force something to work the way we want.”
Warren and son Braden include Melanie in their artistic adventures when they travel to creative places. Their favorite trips are to local spots: school art shows, Ste. Genevieve’s art walk, Friends in Action Clubhouse art auction and more.
“There’s tons of great talent in the kids in our community and I encourage folks to support that,” said Warren.
For the future, Warren wants to further develop his style “where people see it and know ‘that’s got Brandon Warren written all over it.’”
He wants people to see how much he loves doing art and hopes it’s a blessing to others.
“I want my boy to see anything is possible if you’re willing to put in long hours, late nights and dedication to excellent work. I hope people keep seeing something in my art that appeals to them.”
