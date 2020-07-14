Washington Co. Fair cancelled

The Washington County Fair has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced on Monday night.

"In these unprecedented times, it would bring us nothing but joy to be able to provide an event for people to come together as a community," the Facebook post from organizers said. "But a fair with social distancing is not a fair. This decision was made by the board after much research, consideration and speaking with local health department officials.

"The safety of our fairgoers, exhibitors, vendors, entertainers, and volunteers is our top priority. Believe us, no one is more heartbroken than the fair board and its volunteers. We cherish the fair, and we want to be able to continue it in the future."

Board members have been and will be in touch with entertainers, contractors, and vendors.

They are working on a plan for livestock exhibitors.

"We know your part of the fair started months ago, and we want you to be able to see them through," organizers said. "Stay tuned for details. We will post as they become available."

Advanced ticket holders can use their passes next year or contact Carrie Richards for a refund.

Advertisers and sponsors can also request a refund from Richards or have their fees redirected to next year.

"We hope that you will continue to support our small town fair, as we shift our focus to many projects needed done on the grounds and start planning to make the 2021 Washington County Fair one of the best fairs yet," organizers said.

The St. Francois County Fair was also cancelled.