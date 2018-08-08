The 70th Annual Washington County Fair will kick off tonight at the Washington County Fairgrounds, located at Highways 8 and 185.
They have a full schedule of events over four days with something for everyone.
Washington County Fair Board President Randy Fryman said the evening will kick off with the talent show at 7 p.m. today with five divisions of competition.
“This year we have a tent and the First Baptist Church will have two or three shows Wednesday evening,” Fryman said. “On Thursday we will have livestock judging at 8 a.m. and the 4-H Livestock Auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. We will also have a foam pit frenzy at 9:30 p.m. where the kids can look for straws and they will get $5 each.”
Fryman said on Thursday evening under the tent Cody Heifner will perform. Then on Friday evening on the main stage, Back Road Story will perform at 7 p.m. and Bobby D will perform at 9 p.m.
“Underneath the tent on Friday we will have a singles cornhole tournament and on Saturday night there will be a doubles cornhole tournament,” Fryman said. “Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. is kids day, that is when we will give out all the prizes from the merchants and have a drawing for the bikes, along with some games.”
Fryman said also during kids day, they are going to let youth play cornhole for fun and there will be prizes for them. On Saturday evening Brothers Walker will perform at 7 p.m. and Jason Pritchett will perform at 9 p.m.
“We do have the carnival, exhibitors and more,” Fryman said. “We are full on our exhibitors. There isn’t any more space for exhibitors, and I think the weather will be perfect. We are anxious for the fair to start.”
This year’s entry fee on Wednesday and Thursday is $7, Friday and Saturday is $10 and children under 9 are free. The carnival ride wristbands are $14 each and are good from the time they open until the time they close. During kids day the ride bracelets are $10.
For more information visit, Washington County Fair, Potosi Mo, Facebook page or their website at https://bit.ly/2KA7aX2.
