{{featured_button_text}}
Washington County Fair

The Washington County Fair will be held today through Saturday in Potosi. 

 File photo

From wagon wheels to Ferris wheels, the Washington County Fair Board and the Potosi Lions Club are bringing summer entertainment to the masses today through Saturday at the Lions Club Fairgrounds. This year’s band headliner is The Kentucky Headhunters.

The fun starts tonight with the talent show at 7 p.m. and continues Thursday with 4-H livestock judging and the auction. On Friday, the fair is showcasing area talent with several musicians performing, and Saturday is when Kentucky Headhunters take the big stage.

The fairgrounds are accessed by taking Highway 8 north to Highway 185. Admission is $7 on Wednesday and Thursday and $10 on Friday and Saturday nights. Admission is free on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A season pass is $28, while a senior pass is $20. A wristband for unlimited rides is an extra $14. The fair’s website and Facebook page have most of the news, but fair-goers can also sign up for the latest updates by texting WASHCOFAIR to 84483 (message and data rates may apply).

If you can’t make tonight’s talent show at 7 p.m., be sure to set aside time for the family to view and bid on livestock on Thursday. The livestock judging begins at 8:30 a.m. and lasts all day. The 4-H Livestock Auction begins at 6:30 p.m. One of the new features of the fair is “Agri-Land," an exhibit area showcasing the various aspect, heritage and future of agriculture.

On Friday, the summer air will be filled with down-home music featuring Tom Kennedy, Izzie and the Cloud Jumpers with Mikayla Gunn, Dustin Coleman, Paula Douglass, The Last Boy Scouts, and The Brad Thomlinson Brothers Band.

Saturday rounds out the week with Kiddies Day fun during the day, and live music at 7 p.m. with Raelyn Winick and Brandon Scherffius opening for The Kentucky Headhunters, who take the main stage at 9 p.m.

The Kentucky Headhunters have released eight studio albums, three compilations, and 23 singles, of which the highest-peaking is a cover of the Don Gibson song "Oh Lonesome Me," which the band took to number 8 in 1990. In addition, the band has won three Country Music Association awards, an Academy of Country Music award and a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, won in 1990 for “Pickin' on Nashville.”

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Assistant Editor / Reporter

Load comments