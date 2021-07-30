Washington County Fair starts next week

After a pandemic hiatus last year, the Washington County Fair is back and celebrating the community coming "together again."
The fair runs next Wednesday through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Potosi.
Washington County Fair Board President Randy Fryman said it’s fun for the whole family that doesn’t cost a whole lot.
“That’s one thing that we pride ourselves in,” he said.
The fair will feature carnival rides, food, games, live music each night, 4H animals and exhibits, and a special day for the kids on Saturday.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the gate price will be $7 a person. It will be $10 on Friday and Saturday. Kids ages 9 and under are free.
Season passes are $28 and senior passes are $24.
Ride wristbands can be purchased at the fair for $15 each night, or in advance, for $12 at the Independent Journal in Potosi, 119 East High Street. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, kids can get a ride wristband for $10.
The fun kicks off with a talent show on Wednesday night at 7. The show will have five divisions and entries close at 5 p.m. on Monday.
After the talent show, local musician Ben Turnbough will take the stage.
“We don't know exactly what time it will be because we don't have long the talent show’s going to last,” Fryman said.
On Thursday, the 4H livestock judging will start at 8 a.m. and the auction will be at 6:30 p.m.
After the livestock auction at about 9:30 p.m., local musician Dustin Coleman will perform.
Friday will feature two musical performances. The O’Doyles – a local '90s and 2000s rock cover band – will take the stage at 7 p.m. The band features Korey Smith on vocals and guitar, BeeJay Smith on guitar, Nick Fulton on bass, and Johnny Axton on drums.
The O’Doyles will be opening for country musician Alexandra Kay, who will take the stage around 9 p.m. According to her bio on the fair’s website, Kay grew up in Waterloo, Ill., and is currently recording 10 tracks in St. Louis and Nashville.
Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be focused on fun for the kiddos.
“At 3, we give away all the kids prizes,” Fryman said. “Every kid to come in will have a ticket and you have to be present to win some of the prizes for kiddie day that the merchants around the area have donated.”
The gates will reopen at 5 p.m.
At 7 p.m., local musician Shannon Cox will open for Jason Pritchett. According to his bio, Pritchett is putting the "western" back in country music.
“He's a real cowboy from Independence, Mo.,” his bio continues. “He rode PRCA ranked bulls for several years until he found his true passion of country music.”
The fair is cosponsored by the Potosi Lions Club.
Fryman said it wouldn’t be possible without all the sponsors.
“We'd like to thank the sponsors this year for the fair,” he added.
More information for the fair can be found at https://www.washingtoncountyfair-mo.com/
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.