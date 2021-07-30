Washington County Fair starts next week

“We don't know exactly what time it will be because we don't have long the talent show’s going to last,” Fryman said.

On Thursday, the 4H livestock judging will start at 8 a.m. and the auction will be at 6:30 p.m.

After the livestock auction at about 9:30 p.m., local musician Dustin Coleman will perform.

Friday will feature two musical performances. The O’Doyles – a local '90s and 2000s rock cover band – will take the stage at 7 p.m. The band features Korey Smith on vocals and guitar, BeeJay Smith on guitar, Nick Fulton on bass, and Johnny Axton on drums.

The O’Doyles will be opening for country musician Alexandra Kay, who will take the stage around 9 p.m. According to her bio on the fair’s website, Kay grew up in Waterloo, Ill., and is currently recording 10 tracks in St. Louis and Nashville.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be focused on fun for the kiddos.

“At 3, we give away all the kids prizes,” Fryman said. “Every kid to come in will have a ticket and you have to be present to win some of the prizes for kiddie day that the merchants around the area have donated.”

The gates will reopen at 5 p.m.