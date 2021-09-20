WATCH NOW: B3 sees record crowds

"I just really enjoy sitting back and just taking in the whole experience with some good bands playing," Grandstaff said. "I just think it is kind of priceless."

He said organizers are already planning for next year. "We will have one post-festival meeting to go over everything we learned and what went good or bad," he said. "Then the next month we will start right back up. We love the location and we love the support from the community and all the businesses. Everyone just comes together and says let's do this."

Grandstaff said it takes a whole crew of people to make B3 happen.

"All the way from the biggest, with the city, to the smallest, with someone picking up a wrapper on the side of the street to help keep the area clean, it literally takes a large group of people," he said. "Then the support from the whole area, with people coming out, to be able to do this. It would be pretty boring to sit here by ourselves."

Grandstaff said anyone who would like to get involved and help out with planning the 2022 event can reach out on the Blues, Brews, and BBQ or the Discover Farmington Facebook Pages.

"We would love help," he said. "We will make sure you have a good time and have fun. Get some food, some shirts and listen to music, all kinds of fun stuff."