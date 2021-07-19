WATCH NOW: Chaumette Vineyards & Winery opens hiking center

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has opened the Chaumette Hiking Center, which provides gourmet dining for guests along their two-mile loop trail, the Norton Trail.

The Chaumette Hiking Center is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will also serve as an information hub on the various hiking trails, AllTrails app, and Leave No Trace principles.

“We’re proud and excited to become a one-of-a-kind basecamp for some of the best hiking trails in Missouri,” said owner of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, Hank Johnson. “Join us this summer in a way you never have before — on the trails!”

Before the day of their weekend hike, guests can call Chaumette Vineyards & Winery at 573-747-1000 to reserve a private dining site and order meals and wine from The Grapevine Grill. These items will be packaged together in an insulated backpack and be available for pickup at the Hiking Center tent, located on the patio at the entrance of The Grapevine Grill.

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery’s hiking menu features a variety of portable, gourmet meals to choose from, as well as their award-winning wines.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}