WATCH NOW: Chaumette Vineyards & Winery opens hiking center

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has opened the Chaumette Hiking Center, which provides gourmet dining for guests along their two-mile loop trail, the Norton Trail.
The Chaumette Hiking Center is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will also serve as an information hub on the various hiking trails, AllTrails app, and Leave No Trace principles.
“We’re proud and excited to become a one-of-a-kind basecamp for some of the best hiking trails in Missouri,” said owner of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, Hank Johnson. “Join us this summer in a way you never have before — on the trails!”
Before the day of their weekend hike, guests can call Chaumette Vineyards & Winery at 573-747-1000 to reserve a private dining site and order meals and wine from The Grapevine Grill. These items will be packaged together in an insulated backpack and be available for pickup at the Hiking Center tent, located on the patio at the entrance of The Grapevine Grill.
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery’s hiking menu features a variety of portable, gourmet meals to choose from, as well as their award-winning wines.
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has two trails on its property, including The Norton Trail and The Chardonel Trail. The Norton Trail extends two miles and has seven unique dining sites throughout the property, in addition to the vineyards, down by the lake, and at the top of the hill. The Chardonel Trail allows guests to hike between Chaumette Vineyards & Winery and Charleville Winery & Brewery.
There are also 20 additional trails within a 30-mile drive of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, which include:
- Mark Twain National Forest, 10.5 miles
- John J. Audubon Loop Trail
- John J. Audubon Short Loop Trail
- Pickle Springs Natural Area, 12.6 miles
- Pickle Springs Natural Area Trail
- Hawn State Park, 23 miles
- Whispering Pines Trail
- White Oak Trail
- Pickle Creek Trail
- Castor River Shut-Ins, 25 miles
- Cedar Glade Trail
- St. Joe State Park, 25 miles
- Perimeter Trail
- Lake View Trail
- Pine Ridge Trail Loop
- Hickory Ridge Trail
- Ball Mill Resurgence Area, 26 miles
- Ball Mill Resurgence Loop
- Hickory Canyons Natural Area, 26 miles
- Eastern Trail
- Western Trail
- Millstream Gardens Conservation Area, 32 miles
- Turkey Creek Trail
- Tiemann Shut-ins Trail
- Silver Mine Recreation Area, 32 miles
- Silver Mine Trail
- Saint Francois State Park, 35 miles
- Mooner’s Hollow Trail
- Swimming Deer Trail
- Pike Run Trail
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has evolved into a premier wine lifestyle destination, including private villas for overnight stays, full-service restaurant, hiking center, among more traditional winery amenities.
For more information on Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, visit https://chaumette.com/ or call 573-747-1000.