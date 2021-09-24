WATCH NOW: Chaumette's balloon glow draws big crowds

Chaumette Vineyards in Ste. Genevieve County is famous for its wines, weddings and stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

On Thursday evening, it was the scene for their annual Balloon Glow event, which was to continue on Friday night.

This year, three hot air balloons were on hand to light up to the delight of hundreds of spectators from miles around. Children of all sizes were allowed to climb into the balloon gondolas to have their pictures taken.

A steady stream of vehicles was entering and exiting the property, so it is hard to decide on a number of visitors over the two evening event, but Chaumette owner Hank Johnson estimated there were more than 200 vehicles in the parking lot at a time. He said that it is the busiest event of the year for his establishment.

The center balloon at the event is the “Deja Blue” owned by Gary Whitby of Columbia.

“Originally this was ‘Boomer’ the Goldfish Balloon,” he said. “It lasted over 20 years and the fabric got weak and failed, so I sent it back to the factory and had it rebuilt with a different color and pattern.”

When the operators turn on the burners to add heat to the balloons after dark, the whole balloons light up, showing off the colors and patterns.