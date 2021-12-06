WATCH NOW: Desloge sees day of Christmas fun Saturday

Desloge saw a day of holiday events return to the city on Saturday, giving hundreds a chance to see Santa and celebrate the season.

The day started with runners crossing the finish line in the Jingle Bell Run/Walk and continued with Santa Claus riding through the streets on a Desloge fire truck in the annual Santa Parade. The parade meandered into the Desloge Park for the return of the Christmas in the Park event. Festivities in the park were canceled last year due to pandemic restrictions.

The Jingle Bell Run/Walk is hosted by the Desloge Chamber of Commerce, while the Desloge Library Board organizes the Santa Parade and Christmas in the Park events.

The Jingle Bell Run/Walk started at 9 a.m. at the Desloge City Hall. Participants were split up into 12 separate age groups this year. Winners in each age group took home medals which matched the t-shirts given out this year.

Aidan Clay placed first overall in the run. Emily Harris took first out of the female runners and was the second-place finisher overall.

As always, awards for Best Holiday Attire were announced as well. Christy McKenzie was named "best dressed." Other winners in the holiday attire contest included Jan Hawkins and Mary Clark.

Desloge Chamber Board President and Jingle Bell Run Chairperson Kelly Farkas said she was happy with this year's run and thrilled with the unseasonably warm weather that the 35-40 participants saw Saturday morning.

"We had a beautiful day and a good turnout," said Farkas. "I'm hoping we can get more next year. But I think we had a great day."

Following the run, the parade began at 12:15 p.m. It left Christine's Café on the corner of Chestnut and State streets, continued down Chestnut to Lincoln Street, and ended in the park.

Once in the park, some families lined up to see Santa first, while others took their places in line to ride around the park in one of two horse-drawn carriages.

City Mayor David Shaw read a Christmas poem from a scroll, officially commencing the festivities, wishing everyone a happy holiday season, and reminding everyone what the Christmas season was really about.

Head librarian and event organizer Misty Boyer said the number of people who made it out to Christmas in the Park was excellent this year.

"I am overly pleased with the turnout," she said. "And the weather was beautiful."

Boyer said that she took a moment to look around and truly appreciate the moments and memories unfolding during the afternoon.

"I just kind of stepped back, took a couple of glances around, and something overcame me," she said. "Seeing all the families bonding and everyone coming together once again after having to miss last year's event— It was an overwhelming and memorable experience."

Desloge Library Board members, parade elves, and other volunteers helped with the event, handing out treat bags to the children, serving popcorn, and holding drawings for door prizes.

Boyer said the event would not have been a success or even possible without the tremendous help from all the volunteers, the elves, and the community.

She said she wanted to thank the many volunteers, sponsors, and assisting groups, including Claddach Carriage Co.; Library Board members Jeanne Boyer, Gail Agers, Martha Pritchett, Sue Ross, Anita Hagerman, Vickie Tiefenauer, Pat Bockenkamp, David Pearman, and Jack Poston; Assistant Librarian Ellen Berry; Desloge Mayor David Shaw; Desloge Parks and Recreation Director Dooley Politte; Desloge Alderman Terry Cole; Desloge Alderwoman Kelly Farkas; Brooke Propst; Chloe Roach; Kris Roach; Garry Redmond; Gary Ross; Bob Tiefenauer; Charlie Berry; the Desloge Fire Department and Police Departments; Park Hills Save A Lot; New Era Bank; Belgrade Bank; and the North County High School Honor Society.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

