WATCH NOW: Spotlight on Sassafras:

The Sassafras Creek Cabin in Ste. Genevieve is getting a little national exposure.
The circa-1840, corn-crib-turned-vacation-rental is featured on the premiere season of "Restoration Road" with Clint Harp. As of Friday, the episode can be streamed on the Magnolia Channel of Discovery Plus.
The show chronicles the Mahurin family’s journey of disassembling the Telle family corncrib in Perry County, moving it to historic Ste. Genevieve, reassembling it, and restoring it into a two-story cabin with three beds and one bathroom that is now available to rent on Airbnb.
According to the show's description, carpenter Harp hits the road cross-country in search of incredible historical structures in need of restoration, while exploring their origins and dreaming of their futures. Harp is known for his appearances on the hit show "Fixer Upper" with Chip and Joanna Gaines.
“I knew it was going to be good, but it was way more than I imagine,” owner Kandye Mahurin said after getting to see the episode. “It was awesome. They did an excellent job. (It’s) very cool.”
The cabin now sits next to Sassafras Creek Originals, a gift shop owned by Kandye and Dale Mahurin that carries mostly handmade traditional American crafts from the late 18th century and early 19th century.
“I feel like the whole thing is a miracle, how we got it and everything,” Kandye said. “It's just kind of surreal. I still have to kind of pinch myself when I look over there and see that.”
For 15 years, the Mahurins, who live in Perryville, had their eye on the corn crib that was sitting about two miles down the road from their house on the Grebing Farm. But it wasn’t until their son Andy and his boss were approached by the producers of "Restoration Road" that their plan was able to come into place.
In Vermont, Andy works for Green Mountain Timber Frames, which specializes in historic properties, barn restoration, reclaimed wood, post and beam, and timber frame homes.
“They had already filmed an 18th century barn with my son and his boss in Vermont,” Kandye said. “And they said, ‘We really like you guys. We'd like to do a bonus episode with you all if you’ve got any ideas.’ And it was my son that pitched the log cabin idea.”
They were originally supposed to start in March 2020, but the pandemic pushed that back to June. With the show’s production timeline, they had to have everything done by September.
“So we only had three months to work on it and that that was rough,” she added.
The corn crib itself looked really rough.
“But my son and his boss, they were like, ‘no, it's in good shape, actually,’” Kandye said. “So, you know, you literally can't judge a book by its cover.”
It took Andy and crew about two weeks to take it apart, move it, and reassemble the shell.
“They had to number each of the logs and then put it back together,” Kandye said.
Her other son, David, owns his own logging truck company, so he was able to move the pieces the 40 miles they needed to travel.
“It was definitely a family project,” she said.
Kandye, Dale, and David did a lot of the interior work themselves.
“All of the chinking was done by the three of us,” she explained. “My husband put in both of the wood floors, upper and lower level.”
Dale and David also put the cedar-shingle roof on.
“Mind you, none of us had experienced at this,” Kandye added.
She said she watched YouTube videos to learn how to chink the log cabin, which involves sealing the joints between the timbers.
“That was very, very labor intensive, the chinking,” she explained. “I can't even put into words how much labor it is to chink a cabin. I can't even imagine people doing it the hard way. We have modern product to work with, but having to make your own chink from scratch and then doing it, oh my gosh. But it's very satisfying, then to look and see the finished product and then think, we did that.”
Carpenter Gary Lawrence came in for the bathroom and finishing details. They also hired electrician Mike McDonald.
“The two of them together did a great job of hiding the wiring and stuff,” she said. “We had no experience with that. We did the grunt work. So they did the nice finishing stuff.”
One nice touch was that the original door of the corn crib was able to be repurposed for the sliding door to the bathroom.
To furnish the interior, most of the pieces were made by White House Creations in Bernie. They specialize in hand-built primitive furniture.
Today's technology is tucked away to preserve the log cabin-era feel. The TV is hidden behind a quilt on the wall. The microwave is tucked into the pie chest and the mini fridge is hidden behind a curtain under the sink.
Kandye said Harp and the show’s production team were on-site for the first two weeks and the last week of the renovation.
“But they would send film crews from, like, St. Louis,” she added. “They would subcontract crews to come down and tape some of the progress.”
She said the cabin has been booked every weekend since they started listing it on Airbnb in January.
“Clint Harp told us to be prepared once it hits the air,” she said. “That one pilot episode that he did for the train car, he said they got booked six months straight out, every day.”
“So I'm a little scared,” she added with a laugh.
As for working with Harp, Kandye said he’s a really sweet guy.
“He's as down to earth as he appears on TV,” she added. “You just kind of feel like he's the next-door neighbor.”
She said he’s very interested in history, which you can find a lot of in Ste. Genevieve.
“He took a lot of footage of Ste. Genevieve,” she said. “He stayed in Audubon's Hotel and took pictures with people and ate in the restaurants and went to get ice cream. (He’s) just a great guy.”
