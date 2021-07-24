WATCH NOW: Spotlight on Sassafras:

For 15 years, the Mahurins, who live in Perryville, had their eye on the corn crib that was sitting about two miles down the road from their house on the Grebing Farm. But it wasn’t until their son Andy and his boss were approached by the producers of "Restoration Road" that their plan was able to come into place.

In Vermont, Andy works for Green Mountain Timber Frames, which specializes in historic properties, barn restoration, reclaimed wood, post and beam, and timber frame homes.

“They had already filmed an 18th century barn with my son and his boss in Vermont,” Kandye said. “And they said, ‘We really like you guys. We'd like to do a bonus episode with you all if you’ve got any ideas.’ And it was my son that pitched the log cabin idea.”

They were originally supposed to start in March 2020, but the pandemic pushed that back to June. With the show’s production timeline, they had to have everything done by September.

“So we only had three months to work on it and that that was rough,” she added.

The corn crib itself looked really rough.

“But my son and his boss, they were like, ‘no, it's in good shape, actually,’” Kandye said. “So, you know, you literally can't judge a book by its cover.”