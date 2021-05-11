WATCH NOW: Weather holds up for Azalea Festival

In Madison County, May time is Azalea time, and with it usually comes rain. This weekend was no exception as the annual Azalea Festival fought the odds and the weather once again.
A forecast of rain all day Saturday and severe storms Sunday had many festival-goers running to the grounds on Friday night to get in as much of the fun as they could. The crowds were so big that at times people were waiting an hour and a half for food.
Those who weren't on the festival grounds Friday night were at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School where the 2019 Azalea Queen Maya Francis crowned her successor, Brezlyn Boswell.
"I was extremely pleased with the pageant," Azalea Queen Pageant Chair Abby Presson said. "It went better than I could have ever expected. All the contestants were amazing. They worked hard all week and it showed."
Presson changed the pageant a little this year by adding games with the audience instead of having other entertainment. She had games designed after The Price is Right, Let's Make a Deal, and more.
"When you change how things normally run, you're always afraid of how the audience will take it," Presson said. "I had envisioned in my mind how the reaction would go with the doors and games, but it far surpassed my expectations felt by the many, many compliments we received from audience members."
Boswell could be seen, crown and all, walking through the festival most of Saturday.
The rain never showed up, and while temperatures were a little colder than usual, the car show did get to go ahead as planned and once again the craft booths, rides, food vendors, and bands all saw a full crowd.
Determined to continue the good fortune, the Azalea board chose to push back the annual parade by one hour and the decision proved to be the right choice. While the temperature was a tad chilly, people obviously got the memo about the time change as they lined the streets all along the parade route.
Other than the parade start time, no other events were affected by the weather and none of them were canceled.
Actor Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster in the popular 1960s television series "The Munsters," along with the "Munster Coach," was at the Azalea Festival all weekend long. The actor and iconic vehicle even road in the parade Sunday.
Patrick described Fredericktown as a nice, wonderful midwestern small town that reminds him of two small towns he lived in as a kid.
"Everybody has been great," Patrick said. "Having grown up in Los Angeles and lived in big cities, it is a nice balance to see. It's nice to know this is still constant and it's there and it's a go-to place kind of thing."
Patrick said he travels all over internationally, big cities, little cities, but this is his comfort zone.
Ava Chapman was behind bringing Patrick to the festival and he had nothing but nice things to say about her.
"Ava is wonderful," Patrick said. "She is really cool. Her dad is great. I'm really happy that Ava reached out to me and made this all come together."
As for another thing new this year, interactive robot MAX POWER and music pumping, mini monster truck NITRO made a great impression on festival goers of all ages.
"MAX the robot was a big hit this year with the kids," Azalea Board President J.C. Shetley said. "Now everybody is going to ask me how I'm going to beat this robot next year. I'll have to look for something even better at the convention."
Shetley has been part of the Azalea Festival for as long as anyone can remember, but he always says this may be the last year for him.
"They say I can't quit until we do our 60th," Shetley said. "Well this was supposed to be our 60th, so I could have quit. But we had to miss last year."
Shetley said he would like to thank the whole Azalea board for all the work they put in to make the event a success. He said he has good committee chairmen who take care of what they need to and he never has to worry about them.
"I also want to thank the city because they city is very helpful to us," Shetley said. "Anytime I need something, all I have to do is call them."
Shetley said at the last minute he needed three loads of rock brought down to the park to fill in some spots where the roads and rides went and the city crews came right down with it.
"I want to thank the people of Madison County and Fredericktown that help support this thing," Shetley said. "I've had other fairs ask me how we keep going when we don't charge to get in, but we manage. Thank you for supporting the Azalea Festival year after year."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com