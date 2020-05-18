Water park in Ste. Gen could open June 12

The Ste. Genevieve Community Center reopened on Monday with limited services for members only.
Ste. Genevieve County Commissioner Garry Nelson explained some of the limitations in effect at the center.
“The pool we are not opening,” he said. “Water fountains, shower rooms, bathrooms on both ends of the door will be open. The rental rooms are not opened yet. Only the east side door will be opened so that they can control who comes in and out better. On a warmer day they will prop the door open so that people won’t be pushing on it all the time.
"There won’t be any organized events in the gym. There will be no pickleball inside. They will have one person disinfecting around the weight room dedicated to that area and cleaning the machines everytime somebody gets off of them.
According to Nelson, the reason for only allowing members in on a limited basis is to keep track of who has been in the building.
“You have to use your card to get in,” he said. “If somebody before or after you came up testing positive, they can look on the computer and notify everybody before and after that someone tested positive.”
The following areas are closed until June 1: pool; men's and women's locker room; batting cages; racquetball courts; Challenger field; and Braden and Friends Challenger Playground.
Nelson noted that the water park is tentatively planned to open on June 12.
“There’s going to be a lot of wait-and-see the next three weeks,” Nelson said. “A lot can happen between today and June 12. Nothing is etched in stone on this. We’ve been shooting for that date for two weeks now.”
Last year, the water park averaged 856 people a day. Nelson voiced the concern about the difficulty of controlling such large crowds and enforcing social distancing requirements.
Sheriff Gary Stolzer reported on the progress of renovations in creating two quarantine units at the county jail.
“We had two smaller recreation yards, we are making them into quarantine units,” he said. “So, when we are bringing a prisoner in, we are not just throwing them in with all the other prisoners, we are keeping them in this cellblock for 14 days.
"We have two places where we can put them for 14 days and then put them in other places. For those 14 days, the nurses check them and then let them in. We are within about two to three weeks of being done with that project, they have all the block walls laid for the shower areas, they started painting today and they are waiting on fixtures which will be here in about three weeks. We will be able to house at least 10 in each quarantine unit.”
Nelson stated that the quarantines will not stop when the virus does, but will continue indefinitely as a safety issue.
Stolzer said that none of the offenders have had the virus.
“I guess some of them could have had it and never showed symptoms. We did set on an inmate for the federal government in the hospital that did have it, but this guy never have symptoms, they happened to test him. When he was done, they sent him on to another facility.”
