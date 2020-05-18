Water park in Ste. Gen could open June 12

Nelson noted that the water park is tentatively planned to open on June 12.

“There’s going to be a lot of wait-and-see the next three weeks,” Nelson said. “A lot can happen between today and June 12. Nothing is etched in stone on this. We’ve been shooting for that date for two weeks now.”

Last year, the water park averaged 856 people a day. Nelson voiced the concern about the difficulty of controlling such large crowds and enforcing social distancing requirements.

Sheriff Gary Stolzer reported on the progress of renovations in creating two quarantine units at the county jail.

“We had two smaller recreation yards, we are making them into quarantine units,” he said. “So, when we are bringing a prisoner in, we are not just throwing them in with all the other prisoners, we are keeping them in this cellblock for 14 days.

"We have two places where we can put them for 14 days and then put them in other places. For those 14 days, the nurses check them and then let them in. We are within about two to three weeks of being done with that project, they have all the block walls laid for the shower areas, they started painting today and they are waiting on fixtures which will be here in about three weeks. We will be able to house at least 10 in each quarantine unit.”