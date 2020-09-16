Weekend drag race in Bonne Terre to help children

First responders, police, firefighters, and other emergency personnel will also be admitted free of charge.

Midwest Drag Racing Organizer Rick Cook said he is expecting approximately 90 racers to participate over the two-day race. Cook and fellow organizer Denny Hawkins are preparing for a large turnout of racers and spectators converging in Bonne Terre.

Cook made a special mention of the racing bouts that will be taking place in the Small Tire category. He said this category will feature 32 of the fastest small-tire drag cars in the country.

Cook explained that some of the fastest big-tire and small-tire cars in the Midwest will be at the family-oriented race to raise money for a good cause. He said he and his wife Susie, along with daughter Casey Davis, started the non-profit organization to help the parents of Missouri children with major illnesses.

“Some parents have to take of work and even quit their jobs to stay home with their kids constantly,” said Cook “So, if we can pay a house payment for them or help with medicine or whatever we can, that’s what we want to do.”

He said the charity organization has helped one family since its recent inception, but they plan to help many more as they grow through events, such as the coming drag race.

For more information about MDR or Driving Dreams, visit their social media pages at Midwest Drag Racing Events, or Driving Dreams.

