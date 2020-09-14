Weekend Octane Tour rolls through Ste. Gen

“The response that the Ste. Genevieve businesses had with us coming into town was crazy,” he said. “Everybody had handmade signs welcoming the Octane Tour.

"Some people had even made up some dash plaques and handed them out to us and other people met us, and it was really cool. All these people were taking pictures of these signs and putting them on Facebook. It was nice to see the area wanted us here. We want to try and patronize these places as we can.”

According to Burcham, it is not just a one-time thing for an area. They come here with about 200 people who often plan trips back to the area and bring other friends with them as well.

The group spent the nights at hotels in Cape Girardeau and had a social event Friday night.

“Friday night we had a big cookout there in the parking lot with pork steaks, hamburgers, hot dogs and brats,” Burcham said. “People drank beer and had burnouts and fun stuff.”

Burcham plans the route every year and scouts the area. He then makes suggestions for the participants, however people are on their own.

“You have people that drive the route,” he said. “Then you have people that just GPS and they just dart everywhere.