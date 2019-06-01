Farmington Country Days returned to the Parkland on Friday with plenty of blue skies, along with a nice cool breeze to keep the day comfortable for everyone.
The day began at 7:30 a.m with the KREI Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast held at the Kammermann’s Termite and Pest Control Gazebo.
Sheriff Dan Bullock and his band performed live music before and after the service.
Pastor Bart Goetz of Faith Baptist Church spoke about Farmington’s heroes and how they are examples worthy to emulate. He then led a prayer thanking God for honesty and truth in Farmington.
“I’d like to share three facts this morning,” he said. “The foundation of heroes, the founding of heroes and the fountain of heroes. What makes a hero tick? It’s a person who admires and idolizes truth. They stand up for truth when no one else will stand for truth.
"They understand that truth is the way to freedom. They realize that Christ is truth. Truth actually has three parts to it. First, it’s accurate. Second, truth is ageless; it never changes. Third, truth is applicable because it breathes blessings and goodness.”
Goetz offered the death of Farmington founder Rev. William Murphy Jr. as an example. After he died, his wife Sarah started a Sunday school.
“Farmington was founded on the truth,” he said. “But since that time, Farmington has been a fountain of truth. One of the great things about Farmington is you get up in the morning, walk down the street and you can find a lot of heroes.
"You can smell the coffee — someone has gotten up and made it early. You’ll find somebody sweeping the sidewalk because they don’t want you to trip and fall. Heroes will go out and accurately, agelessly, practically live the truth.
“We want to thank all the businesses for being truthful, we want to thank the police department for being honest and just. We want to thank the judges. We want to thank the mayor, the council and most of all, we want to thank the citizens. The citizens are the foundation of truth and the fountain of truth, as they live the morals and teachings of our Lord.”
Candy Zarcone, director of member engagement and business development for the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, explained why she likes Country Days.
“There are about 40 different activities that go on in conjunction with Country Days,” she said. “One of the things working it last year was just seeing all the happy faces in the crowd and everybody having a good time. That makes it really rewarding to do what we do.”
Several downtown businesses offered specials and giveaways throughout the morning and afternoon as part of the annual Merchants Day. In keeping with this year’s superhero theme, First State Community Bank Downtown held a superhero meet and greet from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. that brought out a crowd of parents and kids ready to come face-to-face with Spider-Man, Batman and Captain America, among others.
Joshua Deason, 8, was excited to meet and have a picture taken with his favorite superhero. He also shared a number of other activities he was planning to take part in during Country Days.
“My favorite superhero is Thor,” he said. “We’re doing the moonlight bike ride and I’m going to see the parade.”
Concession vendors opened at 5 p.m., as did the rides and amusements that drew a crowd until closing down at midnight.
At 5:30 p.m. the STARTEK/J98 Country Days Talent Show started at 6 p.m. at the Long Park Mainstage.
Friday night's activities finished up with a concert by Whiskey Dixon, along with opening act Poizzon, and the Little Caesar’s Moonlight Bike Ride that started at 9:30 p.m. in the Country Mart parking lot.
Saturday
The Country Days Stampede at Wilson Rozier Park Pavilion 1 begins at 8 a.m. with registration starting at 6:30 a.m.
First State Community Bank has their annual Sand Bank at 8:30-10 a.m. at their parking lot across from 201 E. Columbia Street. At the same location, registration starts at 8:30 a.m. for the Diaper Derby and Decorated Diaper Contest that will take place 9-10 a.m.
Concession vendors will open at 9 a.m. in Long Park.
Several downtown businesses will have specials and giveaways throughout the day.
At 10 a.m., the Servpro Farmington Country Days Parade will begin at the Civic Center and loop downtown. Rides and amusements will also open at 10 a.m.
Historic Long House Tours will begin at 11 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. along with Homespun at Long House, a demonstration of old time handicrafts.
The Mineral Area Heritage Tractor Show will be held at the First State Community Bank from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot across from 201 E. Columbia St.
Registration for Sk8 Jam 2019 begins at 11 a.m., with skating starting at noon.
Registration for the Beard and Mustache Contest begins at noon with the competition starting at 1 p.m. at the Twin City Toyota Saloon.
From 1-5 p.m., East Columbia Street will be the location for the Sam Scism Ford Lincoln Country Days Classic Car Show, followed by the Country Days Car Cruise-in from 5-8 p.m.
From 1:30-3 p.m. The STARTEK/J98 Country Days Talent Show Finals will perform on the Long Park Mainstage.
The Little Miss and Master Coronation will be held at Kammermann’s Termite and Pest Control Gazebo at 3:45 p.m.
Saturday will end with a Darryl Worley concert, along with musical guests Route 67 and Hunter Hathcoat, beginning at 6 p.m. on the Country Days Mainstage.
Sunday
Farmington Ministerial Alliance will host Church in the Park from 9-10 a.m. at the Kammermann’s Termite and Pest Control Gazebo
Concessions open at 10 a.m. while rides and amusements open at noon.
Historic Long House Tours will begin at 11 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. Homespun at Long House will demonstrate old time handicrafts from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Farmington Ministerial Alliance Faith Games will begin at 3 p.m. in Long Park. Contestants will participate in a pie eating contest, sack race and more.
The Faith and Family Sunday concerts will feature the Punches Family and the Berry Brothers from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Silver Creek Bluegrass Band from 2-4 p.m.
Country Days concludes at 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information and a complete Country Days schedule visit www.farmingtoncountrydays.com
