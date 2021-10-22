West County’s Got Talent today at WCHS

Medlin is playing the well-known Spice Girl Mel B.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is a performance that will be less serious and will be more about fun,” she said. “We’re doing this just for our senior year to have a great memory together.”

Medlin first became part of Swing Choir as a sophomore and this year in Jazz Band. As for entering the competition in a previous year, she said she was too nervous to do it.

“I was afraid of what people would think of me,” she said. “But now that it’s my senior year, I have more confidence and really want to have fun with my friends. I won’t have another chance to do something like this, and I know it’s going to be so much fun and very memorable.”

“It’s going to be a very exciting night,” said Hassell. “It is a nice evening to showcase the many talents of our West County students from all three buildings.”

The average audience size for West County’s Got Talent is anywhere from 300-500, so attendees will want to arrive earlier than the 6 p.m. start time. Cost to attend is $5 per person. Every paying member of the audience receives a ballot so they can help choose the winners of the competition.