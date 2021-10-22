West County’s Got Talent today at WCHS

The popular TV show “America’s Got Talent” showcases people of all ages and talents. The long-running show has been on TV since 2006.
Although theirs hasn’t been in existence for as long, the West County School District has its own version of the show.
The 2021 version takes place tonight at 6 p.m. in West County High School’s gymnasium.
The event started about 12 years ago when Kevin Coffman, middle school principal at that time, approached teacher Ryan Hassell about starting an annual fundraiser for the middle school. Things worked out, and now the event has branched out to include performances from all three buildings.
Hassell, choir director for grades 6-12, has been putting the production together since it began.
For 2021, the district-wide event has grown in the number of competitors.
Throughout the night, attendees will be treated to performances by WCHS’s Jazz Band. The 11 band members will play “The Final Countdown,” “25 or 6 to 4” and “Watermelon Man.”
High school Swing Choir members will sing “Seven Bridges Road” by the Eagles and perform a John Denver medley of songs.
WCHS Senior Kylee Medlin will not only perform as a Jazz Band and Swing Choir member, but she is entering the competition for the first time. She is partnering with three friends to perform a lip sync routine to “If You Want to be My Lover” by the Spice Girls.
Medlin is playing the well-known Spice Girl Mel B.
“This is a performance that will be less serious and will be more about fun,” she said. “We’re doing this just for our senior year to have a great memory together.”
Medlin first became part of Swing Choir as a sophomore and this year in Jazz Band. As for entering the competition in a previous year, she said she was too nervous to do it.
“I was afraid of what people would think of me,” she said. “But now that it’s my senior year, I have more confidence and really want to have fun with my friends. I won’t have another chance to do something like this, and I know it’s going to be so much fun and very memorable.”
“It’s going to be a very exciting night,” said Hassell. “It is a nice evening to showcase the many talents of our West County students from all three buildings.”
The average audience size for West County’s Got Talent is anywhere from 300-500, so attendees will want to arrive earlier than the 6 p.m. start time. Cost to attend is $5 per person. Every paying member of the audience receives a ballot so they can help choose the winners of the competition.
All money raised for the event goes to the elementary, middle and high schools’ activities funds to pay for student activities.
Contestants include Patricia Herrington, Avelyn Stone, Abby Reid, Lilly Lee, Kinlee Walter, Sarah Hurd, Kairi Stamelos, Kloey Peery, Naomi Groves, Jewel Williams, Peyton Moses, Briley LaMarr, Mady Little, Madison Herrington, Aliza Reid, Maddie Elder, Amber Henderson, Lindsey Henderson, Elle Hovis, Sara Lewis, Alyssa Carrol, Macey Bone, Kaley Burr and Kylee Medlin.
Hassell, who is in his 21st year as middle and high school choir director, organizes this annual event and is assisted by several staff members and students. They include Drew Hartenberger, elementary division coordinator; Darren Cordray, Jazz Band director; Amber Henderson, spotlight; concert choir members setup crew; Mady Elder, stagehand; Dustin Gore, sound; WCTV crew, video; Angie Black and CJ Wright, WCTV faculty sponsors; and Denise and Chris LaBruyere, Belinda Drennen, Dee Gidden, Cheryl Gilliam, and Susan Masters, tabulators.
Upcoming fine arts events for the district include the veterans’ banquet and concert on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.; kindergarten Christmas concert on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.; first- and second-grade Christmas concert on Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.; third through fifth-grade Christmas concert on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.; and high school band and choir winter concert on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. These events all take place in the high school gym.
The middle school band and choir winter concert is set for Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. in the middle school gymnasium.