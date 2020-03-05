West Virginia singer finds a home in Parkland

Draven Riffe hasn’t strayed too far from his family’s mining roots.
The singer/songwriter from West Virginia isn’t a coal miner, but he has adopted this former mining area as his music home base.
“I’m the first male in my family since our ancestors came to America to not be an underground coal miner,” Riffe said. “I wouldn’t say that my family necessarily wanted me to be a coal miner, but I also don’t know that they wanted me to be a broke musician either.”
How the 24-year-old musician ended up in this area is just another strangers meeting on the internet story, much to his mom’s dismay.
Riffe, who just started playing music professionally in December, met Terre Du Lac resident Josh Wright in October on a Facebook music group page where he had posted some of his music. The two became friends and Riffe asked Wright, who became a fan of his music, if he could get him any gigs in the area.
“My mom was a little concerned about me coming out and here and staying with some strangers I met on the internet,” Riffe said. “But I guess, you know, everything happens for a reason.”
Wright, who is friends with several bar owners in the area, originally set up him with three shows and allowed him to stay with his family starting in January.
“It’s kind of like a family I met who’s just really kind,” Riffe said, “and kind of, honestly, taken me in to help me out with my music thing.”
Riffe planned to stay a week but ended up staying and playing 15 shows. Wright has now become his manager, and he’s using Terre Du Lac as his home base and is hoping to work his way into the St. Louis-area music scene.
“The reason I’ve stayed here is just because the people here, honestly, have been so kind and seem like they support my music,” Riffe said. “I’m just going where I feel like I’m lead to go, and right now, this feels like the right fit for me.”
Wright, a music lover who estimates he’s been to more than 200 concerts, stumbled on Riffe’s music through what he calls the music rabbit hole.
“Where I always start out listening to music and go down the rabbit hole and end up finding different music,” Wright said.
He felt Riffe’s music wasn’t getting the attention it deserves. So he invited him to try bringing his music to Missouri.
“I hit him up and I was like ‘I think you’d fit in here,’” Wright said. “’You’re more than welcome to come stay with me and I’ll get you some gigs anytime.”
Riffe’s songwriting ability is what impresses him.
“That’s what blows my mind more than anything,” Wright said, “is how many songs he (has written) just since they time I’ve known him.”
After buying a guitar at a pawn shop three years ago, Riffe taught himself to play by watching YouTube videos. He started writing songs about a year ago.
While he doesn’t consider himself a genre musician, he says he best fits in the Americana category. But his list of musical influences is quite diverse, with the Stanley Brothers (bluegrass), Kid Cudi (hip hop) and the White Stripes (rock).
Riffe said 90 percent of the music he plays is original. A portion of it draws from his own life experiences. Having been sexually abused as a child, he is a big advocate for victims.
“You never really see men speaking out about that kind of stuff,” said Riffe. “That influences a lot of it because that influences my world view on a lot of things.”
A portion of his music draws from other people’s experiences. One of his songs is about the Buffalo Creek flood that killed 125 people in Logan County, West Virginia, in 1972. Another is the story of a young girl trying to run away from a troubled childhood.
Riffe hopes to inspire empathy in his songs.
“I like to write stories about people who are outcasts,” Riffe said. “But I like to find a way for the person to empathize with that outcast by the end of that song or story.”
While Riffe hopes to release an album in the next six months, right now he’s just focusing on cutting his teeth by playing the many venues around the area and meeting people ... people who he considers to be kind, genuine and down-to-earth and who are able to relate to some of the hardships that he sings about.
“I’ve never been to a place where I’ve related more with the people, honestly,” Riffe said.
You can check out some of Riffe’s music and keep up with his gigs on his Facebook page, @dravenriffemusic.
His next gig in the area will be on March 12 at Hub's Pub and Grill in Potosi.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.