West Virginia singer finds a home in Parkland

“It’s kind of like a family I met who’s just really kind,” Riffe said, “and kind of, honestly, taken me in to help me out with my music thing.”

Riffe planned to stay a week but ended up staying and playing 15 shows. Wright has now become his manager, and he’s using Terre Du Lac as his home base and is hoping to work his way into the St. Louis-area music scene.

“The reason I’ve stayed here is just because the people here, honestly, have been so kind and seem like they support my music,” Riffe said. “I’m just going where I feel like I’m lead to go, and right now, this feels like the right fit for me.”

Wright, a music lover who estimates he’s been to more than 200 concerts, stumbled on Riffe’s music through what he calls the music rabbit hole.

“Where I always start out listening to music and go down the rabbit hole and end up finding different music,” Wright said.

He felt Riffe’s music wasn’t getting the attention it deserves. So he invited him to try bringing his music to Missouri.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I hit him up and I was like ‘I think you’d fit in here,’” Wright said. “’You’re more than welcome to come stay with me and I’ll get you some gigs anytime.”