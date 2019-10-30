{{featured_button_text}}

The "Taming of the Shrew" is taking the Potosi High School stage by storm.

Watch this adaptation of a Shakespearean play as an ode to classic Western sagas such as Bonanza and Rawhide. The performances will take place at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. 

This modern English translation is complete with southern accents and stick horses. It is great for families and is $5 per person.

But, what is it about? The show obviously revolves around a "shrew." The "shrew" is Katherine, the eldest daughter of Baptista Minola, a rich woman in Padua. Numerous men deem Katherina an unworthy option for marriage because of her notorious assertiveness.

On the other hand, men such as Hortensio and Gremio, are eager to marry her younger sister Bianca. However, Baptista will not allow Bianca to marry until Katherine is wed. This motivates Bianca's suitors to work together to find Katherina a husband so that they may compete for Bianca. This is when Petruchio steps into the picture. But the true question is this: who is taming whom?

Participating in the play are Stage Manager Alivia Streckfus; Katherina- Matti Cook; Bianca –Alaya Holland; Baptista– Grace Firnbach; Biondella – Yvonne Eye; Vincentia – Trinity Naused; Widow– Aubrianne Singer; Merchant– Brailyn Mercille; Petruchio – Chase Glore; Gremio – Caleb Wands; Lucentio – Gabe Carron; Hortensio – Kyle Hughes; Grumio – Kolbey Heeter; Tranio – Richard Eckhoff; and Ensemble-Brianna Cain, Grace Coleman, Autumn Sellers, and Mariah Marty.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments