Drag racers from all across the area will converge at the Bonne Terre Drag Strip on Aug. 9-10 for a chance at winning one of two $10,000 prizes.
“When Worlds Collide” will be a two-day drag racing event presented by Schaefer's Specialized Lubricants (Schaefer Oil) and Midwest Drag Racing. The name of the event was inspired by the fact that there will be a lot of street racers going up against drag racers.
Schaefer Oil, a family-owned company out of St. Louis that has been in business for 180 years and this year, they are putting up $20,000 in prize money in the first drag racing events that the company has been involved in.
There will be a $10,000 guaranteed prize for two categories. Racers from throughout the region will go head to head in the small tire and big tire racing categories over the course of two days. A total of 80 race slots are available and the buy-in for both categories is $250.
The race will feature special challenges including Instant Green, Water Burn Out Only, Cross Centerline You Lose, and Jump You Lose.
The races will kick off Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. and continue into Aug. 10 with races starting at 1 p.m. Admission is $15 per day or $25 for both days for spectators who purchase tickets online. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for $20 per day.
“This is really our first big venue in local drag racing and we’re excited about it,” said Bob Rober of Schaefer Oil. “This is very much like we are. It’s an old-school small country track and it fits us like a glove.
“It’s growing quickly and we are really looking forward to it,” said Rober. “The closer you get to the race the bigger interest you get … we’ve got about a quarter of the field in right now…”
Rober went on to explain that most people pre-register to ensure they have a slot in the race but they may have some racers just show up with their cars on trailers and register at the last minute.
The event has already gained a lot of attention online and organizers are expecting a sizable turn-out.
Rober said that heard rumors that some of the guys from the television series “Street Outlaws,” on the Discovery Channel, might be coming to race and were already putting up their own money and challenging some of the other racers in grudge matches. This could be a rumor but the guys from "Street Outlaws" are in fact coming to the track for a race in September so it's not inconceivable that they would show up to this race as well - especially with $10,000 on the line.
The event came together after members from Midwest Drag Racing including Rick Cook met with Rober and Schaefer Oil and asked if this event was something they might be interested in getting involved with. Schaefer Oil is a sponsor of Cook and was interested in sponsoring a community racing event.
Cook said that Schaefer Oil is presenting the event to give back to small communities and businesses. The company also had Cook and Midwest Drag Racing extend invitations to area first responders to attend the event for free.
Getting the race track ready for all of the different types of speed machines has taken a little bit of work. The owner of the Bonne Terre Drag Strip, Jarrod Keen, has been preparing the track for this event and some other events coming soon.
“With all these bigger events coming up, I added 300 extra feet to the track,” said Keen. “These cars are going so fast now, I had to put more length on the track so they could get stopped.”
The Bonne Terre Drag Strip is located at 7640 Blackberry Lane just outside of Bonne Terre.
With so much horsepower surging down the race lanes from both drag cars and street racers, the event will be loud, fast, and thrilling as spectators watch racers push their finely tuned machines to the limit with the goal of taking home the $10,000 prize.
