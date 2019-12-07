During November and December, Branson’s millions of Christmas lights make the city a truly magical place to visit.
Get ready to be mesmerized this holiday season as you check out these bright, twinkling Christmas light displays and attractions in Branson.
Silver Dollar City
Silver Dollar City’s An Old Time Christmas festival has been named one of the nation’s top holiday destinations. Through Dec. 30, the 6.5 million lights dazzling throughout the theme park are sure to get you and your family into the Christmas spirit.
Christmas will be brighter than ever at Silver Dollar City this year with the debut of Joy on Town Square, which will feature a gleaming 8-story, state-of-the-art Christmas tree. Glowing with thousands of dancing lights, the tree will combine high-quality imagery, animation, music and color for a performing display like no other. Christmas lights will also cover Town Square buildings and trees, creating a one-of-a-kind illuminated experience for visitors.
Even though lights are scattered all over the theme park, you'll also want to visit the Christmas in Midtown display, a lighting expansion with 1.5 million lights and animations that stretch up to nine stories tall. Held nightly during the festival, Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade showcases a lineup of nine glowing floats and 45 Christmas characters through the streets of Silver Dollar City with the most famous reindeer of all leading the way.
Branson's Lights of Joy
Branson's drive-thru Christmas displays are popular during the holidays, especially as temperatures turn colder. Take advantage of seeing Christmas lights from the comfort of your vehicle at Branson's Lights of Joy! Favorite displays from the all-LED display include the 12 Days of Christmas, Noah and the Ark and the Christmas Tree Forest. New in 2019, scenes featuring the North Pole and patriotic scenery will light up the night sky.
Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, Santa and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to stop by the light display for free selfies and hot cocoa. Located at the intersection of Shepherd of the Hills Expressway and Expressway Lane, Branson's Lights of Joy is open until Jan. 1 from 5 to 11 p.m. The cost per car entry is $20. Branson’s Light's of Joy partners with Christian Action Ministries (CAM) to help fight hunger in Taney County. Donations of non-perishable food items are accepted at the gate's entrance.
Shepherd of the Hills Homestead
Home to the well-known Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama, the Shepherd of the Hill's drive-thru Trail of Lights is a must-see this Christmas. For 29 years, visitors have been making their way to Branson to take in lights and themed displays that recall an old-fashioned Christmas. Millions of colorful lights and themed displays wrap their way around the trail crossing the 160-acre homestead. The Trail of Lights is slated for through Dec. 31 and opens at dark. The cost per vehicle is $25.
Experience more holiday activities at the Shepherd of the Hills Homestead such as the North Pole Adventure, a walk-through journey through thousands of Christmas lights, and see A Shepherd's Christmas Carol, a classic live production including a full turkey dinner.
Branson's Promised Land Zoo
Be wowed by the Let There Be Lights! display at Branson's Promised Land Zoo, and say hello to Santa's reindeer, all in one visit! Drive through this two-mile, LED Christmas light display while listening to Christmas music on 106.9 K-KLAUS from the North Pole for the merriest memories. After your tour, park your vehicle and enter the Candyland Courtyard where you'll find musical trees, more light displays, Santa and his real reindeer team, a live nativity petting zoo and a hot chocolate station!
With Santa’s VIP Safari Tram Tour admission, you can set out on a climate-controlled tour bus to see the lights and feed some of the zoo animals, including a herd of reindeer.
The Let There Be Lights! display's hours are 5:30 to 11 p.m. through Dec. 31. Admission is $10 per person or $25 per carload of 4 or more people. Santa's VIP Safari admission is $25 per ticket.
Branson Landing
Take in traditional and unique Christmas lighting at the Branson Landing, and accomplish your holiday shopping. Every Christmas, the Branson Landing is transformed into a Winter Wonderlanding, featuring holiday trees and decorations. Along with Christmas lights scattered on different displays, the Branson Landing Fountains combine an impressive display of light, fire, music and water for daily choreographed performances.
After taking in the Christmas lights and fountain show, finish up your Christmas shopping as you browse more than 100 specialty stores. With clothing, jewelry, accessories, home decor and more, you're sure to find a gift for everyone on your list.
For more holiday travel ideas in Branson visit https://www.explorebranson.com/
