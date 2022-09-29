“White Christmas” is a holiday favorite for many people, and it’s coming to the stage at Mineral Area College.

Five men, six women, one female child, and a limitless amount of ensemble roles for singing and dancing are needed for “White Christmas.”

Auditions take place Sunday at 2 p.m. in MAC’s Fine Arts Theater.

Those who plan to audition will complete a one-minute vocal audition and must have accompaniment on CD or a Bluetooth device. The accompaniment cannot include vocals.

MAFAA Theater Director Jason Carr said those who will audition on Sunday should wear comfortable clothing and “shoes that you can dance in.” Those who are trying out may also be asked to complete cold reads at Sunday’s auditions.

Carr said he’s very excited about “White Christmas.”

“I don’t know if it’s possible for a human to love Christmas as much as I do,” he said. “The atmosphere, the weather, the music … it’s 100% my favorite time of year.”

He said the audience will be in for a treat with “White Christmas” because it’s such a classic with amazing songs and incredible dancing.

Performance dates for the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy production are Dec. 1-3 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

After the production of “White Christmas,” auditions for “Hamlet” take place on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. with performance dates Feb. 23-25.

The tentative list of upcoming MAFAA productions includes “Hamlet,” “Peter Pan,” “Wizard of Oz,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Mary Poppins,” “As You Like It,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” “Matilda,” “Our Town” and “Meet Me in St. Louis.” These titles are subject to change because they are obtaining rights to perform these works.

Any questions regarding MAFAA’s theater department can be emailed to Carr at mineralareata@gmail.com.