Wilson's work exhibited in CoMo gallery

The weather might be bleak and snowy for now, but the work from a local artist that’s appearing at an opening exhibition on Friday at Sager Reeves Gallery in Columbia features warmer-weather, fanciful scenes depicting life re-imagined in Southeast Missouri, Mexico and other exotic climes.

Jim Wilson, retired college and university art teacher, prolific painter, and Farmington resident, is one of three artists to be featured in a show sponsored by Brian and Christine Grace at Sager Reeves Gallery, 1025 E. Walnut St. in Columbia.

The public opening is 6-9 p.m. on Friday but the exhibit will run through Feb. 25. The other two artists in the showing are Sharon Harper and Kelton Osborn, who appear to be new artists to the gallery, while Wilson has exhibited and sold some of his paintings there before. He said he’ll have about 20 paintings in the show, many of them landscapes, and “almost all of them are what you might call fantastic realism.”

Wilson said his aesthetic is something akin to Fellini combined with the southern literary icon William Faulkner, with a dash of the Netflix series, “Ozark.”

“I paint fantasies about Missouri, and the show is set up to where I'm painting farms, long extensive landscapes that have a lot of funny business going on in the background, and not crazy people, but eccentric people,” Wilson said, adding that his grandmother in Jackson was a big influence.

“My grandmother was very, very eccentric, so she's kind of in there, with her ditzy manner. There's a bit of craziness in my family, so I love to paint about that stuff and have like, family get-togethers. Not necessarily picnic. Just get-togethers,” he said. “Where like, everybody's hanging out in a big plastic bowl on a farm, when really they should be in their own nearby pond. Another form is where all these kids are hanging around the pond, while the other part of the family's near the barn, barbecuing, and my grandmother is sitting out in the middle of a field, feeding pigs. It’s a little commentary, as well.”

Wilson has been known for the portraits he’s completed locally and internationally, and his travels and different cities he’s lived in, and the people – and pets — he’s known also make their way onto his canvas.

“You know, it's reality, but it's fantastic reality. They are really people and everybody is somebody I know, or they’re a type of somebody I know,” he said. “And I get to put my dog in there and our life in Mexico.”

Mexico is where he met his wife of 30 years, Lourdes, who works part-time for the Farmington School District. Wilson said they still have a house down there and visit Lourdes’ family when they can.

Wilson grew up in Jackson and attended the Kansas City Art Institute, Yale University, and Boston University, and has exhibited his work at numerous galleries across the U.S. and Mexico. He’s received accolades in the New York Times and Arts Magazine, among other publications, and professorships at the Fashion Institute of Technology, Temple University, and finally Mineral Area College.

“A return to the Midwest after living in New York, Philadelphia, and Mexico for much of his career gave Wilson fresh eyes for the landscape and characters of his childhood, leading him to a sort of ironic regionalism in his painting that monumentalizes everyday Midwestern scenes with tender familiarity,” the gallery’s summary of Wilson’s work reads.

Sager Reeves Gallery, according to its website, is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. except during opening week, which is the week leading up to First Friday exhibits like Wilson’s. The First Friday week offers private preview tours to members and patrons, and opens new exhibits to the public at 6 p.m. on the first Friday of each month. Remote viewing options include the always up-to-date website, Artsy, customized PDF catalogs, video appointments, and more.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

