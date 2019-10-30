Wine tasting set for Saturday

An autumn tradition of food and wine returns Friday with the 11th annual House Warming for Habitat, benefiting the Christian housing ministry Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County.
House Warming for Habitat, a food and wine tasting fundraiser, is set for 6-10 p.m. Friday at Elizabeth Hall under Special Memories dress shop, 210 East Woodlawn Dr., Leadington. Admission is $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. Contact Linda Dickerson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County, at 573-760-1702 or habitatofsfc@live.com for more information, donations, tickets or volunteer opportunities.
“We have a little more than one dozen tickets left to sell,” Dickerson said. “It’s going pretty well in terms of ticket sales, we’ve got a lot of food and wine vendors. And of course our photo booth always provides a lot of fun for everyone who comes.”
Acoustic entertainment is being provided by Shannon Cox, with special guests Tyler Smith and Paula Franks, who are Habitat homeowners.
Admission includes a souvenir wine tasting glass, 10 1-ounce wine tastings per guest, hors d’oeuvres, photo booth fun, and a silent auction.
Vendors include St. James Winery and Public Brewing Co., Crown Valley Winery and Distributing, Twin Oaks Vineyard and Winery, Edg-Cliff Farms and Winery, Bow Tie Catering, American Dining, Club House Events and Catering, Mario’s Italia, Casa Sol Mexican Restaurant, Sweetheart Chocolates and Pasta House Company.
All proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County, the local Christian housing ministry that started in 1998 as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International in Americus, Ga.
The houses are not given away. Homeowners meet four requirements:
- They’re unable to purchase adequate housing through conventional means.
- They agree to live in St. Francois County and build in a community where Habitat has available lots.
- Their total family income does not exceed 60% of the median family income in St. Francois County, which Habitat can help the applicant determine.
- Monthly payments on debts must be less than 41% of their income.
Those who qualify for the program help build their own house and make low-interest, monthly mortgage payments. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County, check out http://www.hfhsfc.org.
