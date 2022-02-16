Winter Music Series begins Friday

If you’ve got cabin fever and you love local music, then the Ste. Genevieve Area Chamber of Commerce has just the event for you.

The Winter Music Series, starting Friday and running each Friday through March 11, will feature four local bands at the Orris Theatre in Ste. Genevieve, 365 Merchant Street.

“After so many weeks of cold and bad weather, people have cabin fever and they just want to get out and about,” Chamber Executive Director Dena Kreitler said. “It kind of brings an opportunity for families to get out and go have dinner and go see a show. But it also promotes the music community.”

The four bands scheduled, in order of appearance, are Saints Til Friday, Southern Gypsy, Crossroads, and Sweetwater Holler.

The concerts will run from 8-11 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person for each show. They can be purchased online at www.SteGenChamber.org or at the chamber’s office, 51 South Third Street.

“Music is known for a lot of things and probably one of the most important things is it's very good for the soul,” Kreitler continued. “And it's very good for mental health. So when people suffer from that seasonal depression kind of thing, it's an avenue for them to get out and enjoy what they would normally do in the spring or summer time.”

This is the first year for the winter event.

“This is something that my summer music people have been asking me to do for a couple of years,” Kreitler said. “Finally, this past summer, we said, “OK, we'll give it a try.”

The chamber will host its annual Summer Music Series this June and July.

“It's been successful,” she explained. “We're going into our 14th year and every year it just gets better and better.

"I feel like I was a little nervous at first to start a Winter Music Series, because I wasn't real sure how weather would play a factor and things like that. But so far, so good this year. Our ticket sales are great. Our lineup is really good. And, knock on wood, the weather has been cooperative.”

The winter series will differ from the summer series in the bands that will be featured.

“We're using all local bands,” she added. “So bands that you would see at maybe the Midway or the Dew Drop or Spokes or something like that. Summer Music Series is our bands that we contract that are usually in the St. Louis or Illinois area.”

According to Kreitler, they didn’t want to take away for any of the tribute bands that they have in the summer.

“So we decided that we would honor and promote our local talent,” she continued, “because we have a lot of local talent in our region.”

The Winter Music Series is dedicated to Duane Donze. Before losing his long battle with cancer about three years ago, he was the sound engineer for the Summer Music Series since the beginning.

“We dedicated the series to him because it was truly his passion,” Kreitler said. “He was with us from the very beginning. So we wanted to pay tribute and homage to someone who helped make us successful.”

She said he was more than just the sound man. He helped scout bands and worked with them directly, helping them set up and tear down, plus do sound checks.

“Even when he was his sickest, he would still come to Summer Music Series and he would run our sound,” she added. “And we would always say, ‘Duane, are you sure you're able to do this?’ and he said, ‘this is what keeps me alive. I love the series. It’s given me reason to fight.’”

They have also created a music scholarship in his name, which will be given out after the Summer Music Series to a student from Ste. Genevieve High School and a student from Valle Catholic High School who are planning a career in music or theater.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.