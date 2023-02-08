The Ste. Genevieve Chamber of Commerce Winter Music Series returns for a second year. The concert series features local bands in February and March.

After the success of the Summer Music Series, Chamber Executive Director Dena Kreitler said sponsors and others asked for something to be done in the winter. They tried it in 2022 to see how it would go. They sought 10 sponsors and ended up with 15.

“I was like, OK, I guess people are interested in this,” said Kreitler. “We put it together and every one of our shows we had was a sold-out show.”

Due to the success, they decided to do it again this year.

Starting Feb. 10 with Saints Til Friday, the Winter Music Series has a band set for every Friday through March 17 at the Orris Theater, located at 265 Merchant Street. Doors for all the shows open at 6:30 p.m. and shows start at 8 p.m. and last until 11 p.m.

The bands come from within a 30- to 45-mile radius of Ste. Genevieve. The six bands performing for the 2023 Winter Music Series are Saints Til Friday, Southern Gypsi, Sweetwater Holler, Crossroads, The Outsiders, and Ear Candy.

“We have some amazing artists, like you hear them in the local bars or nightclubs or things like that,” said Kreitler, “but they’re really talented, and so we wanted to be able to showcase the actual local talent.”

During the winter series, Kreiter said, the chamber reaches out to the bands individually rather than work with agencies, like the chamber does during the summer series. Being able to reach out individually rather than having to work with agencies allows for the cost to be cheaper, leading to cheaper tickets at $10, compared to $20 for the summer series.

The Winter Music Series is dedicated to the memory of Duane Donze. Before Donze lost a long battle with cancer in 2018, he was the sound engineer for the Summer Music Series.

Tickets are available either online on the chamber website, www.SteGenChamber.org, or at the Chamber of Commerce Office at 51 South Third Street in Ste. Genevieve. For questions about the Winter Music Series, the chamber can be reached by phone, 573-883-3686, Monday through Friday.