After the cancellation of a winter camp due to inclement weather, this weekend people will dress in period attire and take to St. Joachim Catholic Church Grounds, located at 16433 North Highway 21, for the La Brigade a Renault Winter Camp Renaudiere Meat Shoot and Rendezvous in Old Mines. Old Mines is celebrating its third century.

The winter rendezvous has been going on since the late 1980s according to Dennis Boyer, a member of the La Brigade a Renault organization.

“It’s not like some of your shoots where people go in and shoot these high-priced shotguns, but they have chances of winning prizes worth a lot of money,” said Boyer. “It’s mostly for fun.”

The Saturday-through-Sunday event was made for those who enjoy primitive shoots, and is a chance for people to camp in weather conditions they may not be used to, Boyer said.

While the event is not designed to be a money-maker, the organization raises funds by baking and selling traditional French “four à pain” bread made in wood-fired ovens on site. The round loaf of bread is very similar to what would have been used in the early 1800s, according to Boyer.

Admission is free. Boyer said both days start at 9 a.m.

Attendees may catch a glimpse of days gone by. Instead of using shotguns, shooters are using muzzleloaders. Boyer said there are different categories in which people can participate, including a flintlock and percussion rifle match, tradition shooting out of the pouch, smoothbore, and primitive archery. All participants in the meat shoot will receive a prize.

There is a $10 shooting fee required for each event, and period-correct attire, usually from the 1790s through the 1840s, is required for all shooters, campers, and participants. The period-correct attire is required at the time of a shooter’s registration and has to be on at all times on the range, and must also be worn for the Friday night participants' dinner.

The flintlock and percussion rifle match will start at 10 a.m. on both days, while the smoothbore division will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Primitive archery will also take place starting at 10 a.m. on both days of the event.

The awards ceremony for all events is Sunday at 3 p.m.

There is a $10 camp fee including traders, primitive, or modern camping. Modern camping with very limited electrical availability is offered. Water and firewood are also on hand as needed.

No loaded guns are allowed in the camp, and no vehicles are allowed in the camp overnight.

The shoot is just one of the many organized events to celebrate 300 years of Old Mines. The next event to celebrate the tricentennial is the Washington County Expo on March 19.

The annual May edition of the La Brigade a Renault Rendezvous is set for the weekend of May 20, and is also at the St. Joachim Catholic Church Grounds.

The event is subject to inclement weather, and could be called off or postponed. It is recommended to call before going, as it has been canceled in the past. Boyer can be contacted at 573-210-8362, or Dick Juliette, also a member of the La Brigade a Renault, can be contacted at 573-438-5350.