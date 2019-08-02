A local business owner is attempting to start a Renaissance group in Farmington.
Alexander’s in The Factory will be hosting a “Maiden Faire Renaissance Society” meeting 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room.
Lisa Howard of Alexander’s is working on establishing a group that studies and recreates European history from around 1300-1700.
“It’s kind of an inaugural meeting trying to boost membership,” she said. “It’s an organization I started myself, I had tried about three years ago to put together a Renaissance fair in Doe Run. I rented some property and just couldn’t get it to take off. It works based on vendors. The interest level was there, but nobody was signing the papers.
"When it’s your first year, it’s very difficult. Had we had more time to plan it, I think it would have taken off very well. I put a time limit on the vendors to fill out their paperwork, the deadline came and went, and I didn’t have anyone. Then two weeks before the Renaissance fair, ‘are you still doing this, where can I send my vendor form?’ You’re too late. We had to cancel, there’s no way to do this.”
Since the era lasted almost 400 years, people and the societies involved often limit their interest to a specific area in the timeline. Howard’s interest is centered on a certain line of British monarchs.
“It’s a personal passion,” she said. “Tudor dynasty has always fascinated me. I read as much as I can about it, and realized once we opened the bookstore downstairs, people coming in and looking for material on Elizabethan England, the Tudor Dynasty and all these things, that there are a lot of people that are also interested in the same thing. I thought, why not put together a meeting, all sit down and discuss this, get this Maiden Faire Society started, and that way there are more people involved in getting a Renaissance Fair started.”
Howard explained that the Dark Age was coming to an end and life throughout Europe was slowly, but dramatically changing during the Renaissance.
“Before the Renaissance period, things were more medieval,” she said. “There wasn’t an art movement, there wasn’t a literature movement. That’s what that Renaissance was all about. That Renaissance enlightenment is what changed things around the world. Shakespeare is a product of the Elizabethan England period.”
Howard said that as this is the very first meeting, it will be just a discussion where members will see where things will lead.
“To begin with, I’d like to get an actual membership group type of thing going,” she said. “Most Renaissance fairs have a society that backs it. In the society they decide what period of history they would like to present to people. This society is basically to get people together to talk about the same thing, which is Elizabethan history and Tudor Dynasty. Then build the society to have more people involved and put something together more public."
