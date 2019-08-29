{{featured_button_text}}
Adelaide to headline YFC’s Music Fest

Four Christian artists will take the Centene Center stage by storm at Farmington’s Centene Center on Sept. 14.

Local Christian youth ministry Young Faith in Christ (YFC) is sponsoring headliner Adelaide, in addition to performers, Tony Jones, Sam Fragoza and Chad Randall, on Sept. 14 at the Centene Center, located at 2 Black Knight Drive.

Advance tickets are $7 at Oasis Bookstore in Farmington, or $10 at yfcalive.com through Eventbrite. Tickets at the door are $12, doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m., although YFC Executive Director Rob Gerst said a community fair for non-profits and support organizations will be held earlier, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Information about the community fair and the concerts can be had by contacting YFC at 573-747-1705, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Gerst said he hopes the concert will give kids something out of the ordinary, and added that group discounts are available.

“We’re trying to get a lot of kids from the community, we’re also holding fundraisers, because we’re doing everything we can to make sure kids who don’t normally attend something like this can come,” he said.

The evening’s first act will feature an acoustic set by Chad Randal of Arnold. Gerst said his sound might be considered on the “grunge” side.

The second performer will be Sam Fragoza.

“He’s local, he moved here from California,” Gerst said. “His voice is tremendous. I heard him by accident, but when I heard him, I said, ‘I want to listen to him all night.’”

The third act will be Tony Jones, whose sound Gerst described as pop and rap.

Headliner Adelaide’s members hail from around Southeast Missouri, and Gerst said the band is a rising star.

“If you listen to Christian bands like Skillet and Red, they’re on a lot of the same charts as those guys,” Gerst said. “They had #2 song for quite a while. They’re on the way up, they just signed with a record label, so I’m pretty sure this might be our last chance to get them.”

Gerst said the group is also interested in YFC’s mission to bring activities and entertainment to area youth. YFC is affiliated with the Farmington Skate Park, has clubs in almost all the area school districts, and has begun a mentoring program for at-risk students.

“When I explained to Adelaide what we do with YFC, they were very enthusiastic about coming,” Gerst said. “We’re blessed to have them, and they’re interested in helping our ministry."

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

