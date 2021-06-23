Young artists design a brand new day

One hundred talented artists had their designs chosen by a panel of judges from about 1,200 entries, and this colorful artwork has been turned into banners which now adorn light poles in downtown Farmington.
The 2021 contest was the seventh annual event.
Public, private and homeschooled K-12 students were invited to attend this art contest by creating an original drawing, painting or illustration depicting this year’s theme “It’s a Brand-New Day.”
A reception for the winners was held May 20 at Long Park in Farmington. Winners received a certificate and were part of group photos in which winners were divided into three age groups.
Scottye Adkins, director of Mineral Area Council on the Arts, welcomed the winners and their families to the outdoor ceremony.
“Congratulations to our 100 winners chosen for the City of Farmington banner contest,” said Adkins. “This is the second year to have 100 banners on display with student artwork.”
Adkins said students should “be proud to have a wonderful piece of personal artwork displayed in downtown Farmington.”
On behalf of the City of Farmington, Mayor Larry Forsythe thanked all participants for submitting entries in this year’s contest.
“This is a great program,” said Forsythe. “We are very happy to have such great participation each year, and the City of Farmington greatly appreciates your contribution to the downtown area.”
Forsythe also thanked the families for supporting their children.
After the ceremony and photographs, winners and their families were encouraged to walk around downtown Farmington to see the winning banners on display. The 100 winning banner designs are on display on Columbia, Jefferson, Washington, Liberty and Ste. Genevieve streets.
“Enjoy the view as you look up and see our students’ work interpreting this year’s theme, ‘It’s a Brand-New Day’!” said Adkins.
Area students’ winning work is displayed on banners in the area through early November. Once they are taken down, families will be notified to pick them up at the Farmington Public Library.
Farmington winners include Cecillia Berkbigler, 5; Easton Hayes, 5; Elliot Becker, 5; Gavin Johnson, 5; Luke Wilson, 5; Abi O’Connor, 6; Cadence Gerstner, 6; Delaney Pickard, 6; Evelyn Washam, 6; Korbyn Hutchings, 6; Lane McClellan, 6; Lilly Brownlee, 6; Marley McKinney, 6; Natalie Minks, 6; Sarah Kate Huddleston, 6; Sophie Farrow, 6; Alaina Abel, 7; Aspyn Howard, 7; Aubree Clevenger, 7; Cambrey Merrill, 7; Erik Anderson, 7; Josiah Sechrest, 7; Kayla Glassey, 7; Makinzey Rieger, 7; Paisley Barker, 7; Peyton Harmon, 7; Peyton Miller, 7; Ryder Herbst, 7; Alyvia Freeman, 8; Ariel Taylor, 8; Capri McIntyre, 8; Eben Welch, 8; Eli Gross, 8; Hunter Wilson, 8; Laycee Fuchs, 8; Lucas Berkbigler, 8; Mattie Halley, 8; Nora Smith, 8; Reese Pashia, 8; Skylie Packard, 8; Stella Gaines, 8; Ava Miller, 9; Brody Burch, 9; Emmitt Hathman, 9; Gwen Hegney, 9; Kamey Couch, 9; Keegan McClellan, 9; Khloe Barnett, 9; Malachi Nozea, 9; Mazie Bach, 9; Noah Wheat, 9; Owen Pizzo, 9; Owen Tripp, 9; Peyton Green, 9; Reagan Terry, 9; Sophie Welker, 9; Summer Fees, 9; Alicia Akins, 10; Colton Gabel, 10; Danika Emmett, 10; Dixey Holbert, 10; Emma Killian, 10; Hailey May, 10; Haylee Pyatt, 10; Macey Williams, 10; Mackenzie Parks, 10; Marley Seward, 10; Mia Rizo, 10; Olivia Walling, 10; Parker Myers, 10; Trinity Wigger, 10; Annabelle Weekley, 11; Braden Warren, 11; Chloe Runk, 11; Gwen Monroe, 11; Kit Lea Fox, 11; Lily Logan, 11; Makenna Guggenberger, 11; Michaela Goodson, 11; Olivia Herbst, 11; Stephanie Wehmeyer, 11; Victoria Siddle, 11; Amelia Perry, 12; Clare Maloney, 12; Edie Mae Thomure, 12; Emmalee Dace, 12; Madilyn Wills, 12; Myranda Hale, 12; Savannah Schafer, 12; Brock Busenbark, 13; Katelyn Pipkin, 13; Mallory Felker, 13; Mallory Rottler, 13; Ava Clifton, 14; Kate Northern, 14; Taylor McCarty, 14; Olivia Gillam, 15; Nathan McCarthy, 16; Demie Boyd, 17; and Haley Eillis, 18.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal