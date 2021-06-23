Young artists design a brand new day

One hundred talented artists had their designs chosen by a panel of judges from about 1,200 entries, and this colorful artwork has been turned into banners which now adorn light poles in downtown Farmington.

The 2021 contest was the seventh annual event.

Public, private and homeschooled K-12 students were invited to attend this art contest by creating an original drawing, painting or illustration depicting this year’s theme “It’s a Brand-New Day.”

A reception for the winners was held May 20 at Long Park in Farmington. Winners received a certificate and were part of group photos in which winners were divided into three age groups.

Scottye Adkins, director of Mineral Area Council on the Arts, welcomed the winners and their families to the outdoor ceremony.

“Congratulations to our 100 winners chosen for the City of Farmington banner contest,” said Adkins. “This is the second year to have 100 banners on display with student artwork.”

Adkins said students should “be proud to have a wonderful piece of personal artwork displayed in downtown Farmington.”