As a child, flying can create lasting memories of tricking gravity and seeing the world from a bird’s eye-view. Kids in the area can slip the surly bonds of Earth and take a free flight with a veteran pilot during the Young Eagles flight rally at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bonne Terre Airport.
The event is being coordinated by Clarence “Gene” Frost, a member of Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1424. The De Soto man has been flying since the 1950s, and said he has more than 10,000 hours in the air. He is a retired maintenance officer and test pilot for the U.S. Army.
“It’s thrilling for the kids to be taken up, especially if it’s their first time in the air,” he said. “There are so many professional pilots and aviation engineers who give credit to EAA’s Young Eagles program.”
Each pilot volunteers their time and aircraft so the flights can be provided free of charge for the kids. Two Cessna 172s will be on hand to take three kids up at a time, but two more airplanes — a Piper L3 from the Korean War and a Bird Dog spotter plane from the Vietnam War — will also be on display.
Those attending the flight rally for kids ages 8-17 are asked to come to the airport a little before 1 p.m. to register for their flight. Flights will begin at 1 p.m., with registration closing once all kids have had their flight. Bonne Terre Municipal Airport’s address is 7444 Williams Lane, accessed by taking Highway 47 through Bonne Terre, and making a left on Airport Road.
The rally at Bonne Terre Airport is part of the EAA Young Eagles Program, created to interest young people in aviation. Since the program launched in 1992, volunteer EAA pilots have flown 2 million kids in more than 90 countries.
“Free airplane rides are just part of the Flight Rally,” Frost said. “We hope to build one-on-one relationships between pilots and young people, to give the new generation a chance to learn more about the possibilities that exist in the world of aviation.”
Pilots at the rally will also explain how their airplanes work and how pilots ensure safety is the prime concern before a flight.
After the flight, each kid will receive a certificate making them an official Young Eagle. Their name will join 2 million others in the “World’s Largest Log Book” which is on permanent display at the EAA Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The new Young Eagle will also be given a logbook with an access code for a complete, free online Flight Training course, valued at $199, offered by Sporty’s Learn to Fly.
Additional information about EAA and the EAA Young Eagles program is available on the internet. Access to EAA’s Home Page is available at www.eaa.org. The Young Eagles web page is www.youngeagles.org.
EAA was founded in 1953 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, by aviation enthusiasts who were interested in building their own airplanes. EAA expanded its original mission from growing participation in the burgeoning field of aviation to include antiques, classics, warbirds, aerobatic aircraft, ultralights, helicopters, and contemporary manufactured aircraft.
