Your guide to finding holiday fun in the Parkland

Happening Now

Through Dec. 10: UniTec's annual Holiday Food Drive is accepting canned and non-perishable items, as well as cash donations and checks made out to Save-A-Lot in Bonne Terre. For more information, call 573-431-3300.

Through Dec. 26: Stone Park's Christmas in Lights north of Bonne Terre is being held now through Dec. 26. Visit stoneparkmo.com for prices and hours.

Through Jan. 4: The Farmington Ice Skating Rink is now open to the public on the multipurpose court in Wilson Rozier Park, 811 Perrine Road in Farmington. There is no charge for skating. Skaters can bring their own skates or rent them for $2 and help raise funds for various non-profit organizations in the area. The rink will remain open through Jan. 4. Ice skating rink hours are Nov. 25-Dec. 21: 5-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday; and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Dec. 22-Jan 4: noon-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Through Dec. 21: The 8th Annual Chamber Cares Holiday Drive, hosted by The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Domino's Pizza, is collecting donations until Dec. 21. This year's Chamber Cares Holiday Drive with benefit the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council. Items sought in the drive include trash bags (large and small), ​bleach, feminine hygiene products, diapers and baby wipes, Tylenol, gas cards, and disposable gloves and masks. Donations can be dropped off at the Chamber Office, 12 Municipal Dr., or any participating collection site. For a list of drop off locations, visit the Chamber's website at www.phlcoc.net.

Through Dec. 23: Following the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus at the end of the parade, Winter Wonderland opens to the general public at Long Memorial Hall (Farmington City Hall), located at the corner of Columbia and Franklin streets. It will remain open through Dec. 23. Hours are weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Through Dec. 26: Snowman Lane Drive Through Scene Park at 19020 Straughn Road five miles outside Farmington is open through Dec. 26. Closed Christmas Eve. $10 a vehicle or $20 a van/cash only and no limos, buses, trailers.

Dec. 2

The Hefner Furniture Christmas Parade will take place in Park Hills and Leadington at 6:30 p.m., traveling from Leadington down East Main Street in Park Hills. Parade lineup is 5:30 p.m. at Elizabeth Plaza Shopping Center in Leadington. All parade entries must be lined up by 5:30 p.m. for judging in the float contest. This year's parade theme is "Christmas in Our Hometown: A Historical Celebration." Parade participants will show off their floats designs that represent a person, place, or thing that is significant to the history of the community.

Dec. 3

The Krekeler Jewelers Christmas Parade will be taking place beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown Farmington. This year’s theme is Techni-Glow with parade entries to utilize glow-in-the-dark items such as glow sticks. The parade route proceeds down West Liberty Street; makes a left on A Street, followed by another left on West Columbia Street; then left on North Henry Street and a final left onto East Liberty Street, with the parade ending at its starting point. Those wishing to view the parade are encouraged to find a spot early. Following the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus at the end of the parade, Winter Wonderland opens to the general public at Long Memorial Hall (Farmington City Hall), located at the corner of Columbia and Franklin streets.

Dec. 4

The Desloge Chamber Jingle Bell Run will take place from 8 a.m.–10:30 a.m. beginning at Desloge City Hall, 300 N. Lincoln St. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and racetime is 9 a.m. Come dressed to win the best holiday running gear. Prizes will be awarded. The Jingle Bell Run consists of a 5K run or 1 mile walk. The run is timed by Cape Roadrunners or participants can just run for fun. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Desloge Chamber of Commerce website at www.deslogechamber.com.

Christmas In Our Hometown event begins at 10 a.m. in Downtown Park Hills. There will be a craft and game center for the kids, live music, carolers, actors, and contests throughout the day. During the festivities, event-goers can vistit local, small businesses and the food trucks lining West Main Street. The event is hosted by the Downtown Park Hills Association. For more information, contact Rachel St. Pierre at 573-430-8696.

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Caledonia is offering Christmas Market in the Barn and a Cookie Walk on Main. Santa will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and live music, Christmas crafters and artisans, cookies and other baked goods are the order of the day. Free.

10 a.m.-7 p.m., Ste. Genevieve's two-day Christmas Festival begins with free croquignoles at the Dr. Shaw House, followed by the parade at 11 a.m. The rest of the day features concerts, historical reenactments and storytelling, lectures, shopping, treats and activities for kids, and all things holiday-themed. For all the details on dozens of the day's events and activities, check out visitstegen.com.

In Desloge, the annual Christmas in the Park celebration is returning. The Santa Parade will kick off the afternoon, beginning at 12:15 p.m. Santa will be paraded on a fire truck up Chestnut Street (from Christine’s Café) to Lincoln, to Oak, to Parkside, ending at the park. Once at the park, attendees can enjoy visits with Santa, carriage rides, refreshments, goody bags, a kids’ craft workshop, gift basket givaways and more. The park activities will be happening from 1-3 p.m. and are all free of charge. For more information, contact the Desloge Library at 573-431-5506.

The Madison County Miracles on Main Street event will be 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., on the four main streets around the courthouse square in Fredericktown. Prancer the live reindeer will be available for photos from 2 to 4 p.m. at Tis the Season, Santa will be handing out gifts and taking photos with children from 3 to 5 p.m. on the south side of the courthouse. There will be plenty of activities for the kids including sugar cookie decorating, letters to Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus and more. Free.

1:30-3:30 p.m., Santa will make an appearance at the Country Club Pavilion in Terre Du Lac. Crafts, cookies, photos and gifts for all will be shared. Free.

Christmas at the Long House, featuring carols, cookies, and cocoa, will be held from 2-4 p.m. at Farmington’s historic Long House, 400 Ste. Genevieve Ave. Refreshments are $1 each and tours of the home are $1 for children ages five to 11 and $2 for those 12 years of age and older. Christmas ornaments will be available for $10 each. Cash only. All proceeds help fund The Long House.

The Bismarck Christmas Parade will roll through town at 5:30 p.m. Parade lineup starts 5 p.m. at the Bismarck School on 165 Campus Dr. The parade will travel down Center Street and end at the Depot at about 6 p.m., where patrons can visit with Santa Claus. After seeing Santa, event-goers are invited to the Bismarck Fire Station, at 910 Veterans Dr., for hot cocoa, coffee, candy canes, and cookies. Meet the firefighters and tour the fire station.

Dec. 5

12:30-5 p.m., the second day of Ste. Genevieve's two-day Christmas Festival features multiple concerts throughout town, including works with violin, classical guitar, steel drum, harp, and other symphonic orchestrations. For all the details on the day's events and activities, check out visitstegen.com.

For everyone who is grieving a loss, C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Homes' Holiday Service of Remembrance will take place at three of their locations: 1 p.m. in Bonne Terre, 3 p.m. in Desloge, and 5 p.m. in Farmington. Free.

Celebrate Jesus with The Barry Jones Family at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at Harvest Christian Centre on Highway 32. For more information, call 573-546-2117.

Dec. 6

Centenary Church, 20 Park Ave. in Bonne Terre, will host an old-fashioned chili supper 4-6 p.m. Dec. 6, dine in or to go, prior to the Christmas parade. Chili, hot dog, chips, brownie, and drink for $6, a la carte and children’s prices available.

7 p.m., Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce “A Country Christmas” Parade. Once the signal is given, the long procession will make its way from the intersection of De Soto Rd and Division Street, and proceed south on Division to Main Street, then east on Main to the Bonne Terre Post Office. The parade will disperse at Centennial Park in front of the Bonne Terre Post Office.

Dec. 9

Mineral Area College will hold the annual Cardinal Christmas Celebration from 5-7 p.m. on the Park Hills campus. The event is free and open to the public. Festivities will kick off with an annual tree lighting ceremony in the Arts and Sciences Concourse, but the joy will be spread throughout campus with four themed areas to enjoy—Candy Cane Lane (Technology Building), Winter Wonderland (Arts and Sciences Concourse), The Grinch (Library), and Santa & Mrs. Claus (Theater). Each location will have its own special holiday music, food, craft, or activity.

Dec. 10

The MAC Singers and the Mineral Area Community Singers will perform Handel's Messiah at 7 p.m. in the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater. This event is directed by Sherry Francis and accompanied by Isaac Hallock with special guest instrumentalists from the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy orchestra. Admission is $4 at the door.

Dec. 11

6 p.m., Terre Du Lac Property Owners Association will offer the annual Light Up Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Champs Elysees. Side-by-sides, golf carts, trailers, trucks and even people will be decorated.

Bismarck’s Christmas Light Competition, "Light Up Bismarck," returns. Several local businesses have joined Wisdom Hauling in sponsoring the event this year, and there are more prizes available. The judging will take place the evening of Dec. 11. In order to register, individuals and businesses must call the Bismarck City Hall, at 573-734-2125, by Dec. 10. All homes within 1 mile of the city limits are eligible to enter the contest.

Dec. 12

7 p.m., The Bridge Community Church in Leadington will hold its Christmas Night of Worship featuring singing and celebration.

Dec. 13

The City of Park Hills is hosting its annual Holiday House and Business Decorating Contest. Judging for the contest will take place from Dec. 13-17. This year, the final winners will be chosen by the community through Facebook likes. Council members will each choose two favorite homes from their ward to submit for public voting on the city’s Facebook page. There will be four homes per ward in the contest. City council members will also each be choosing one business within the city limits of Park Hills to submit as their favorite. There will be a total of eight businesses in the contest. Beginning on Dec. 20, community members can vote by visiting the city's Facebook Page and clicking "Like" on the photo of the home they think is best decorated for the holiday. On Dec. 27, the homes with the most "Likes" (one home from each ward) will win a $50 prize. For more information, visit the city's Facebook page or website, www.Parkhillsmo.net.

Dec. 18

2-4 p.m., Santa will make an appearance at Leadwood City Park, which will be decorated with holiday scenes. Candy and cookies will also be given out to young holiday revelers. Free.

Christmas at the Long House, featuring carols, cookies, and cocoa, will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Farmington’s historic Long House, 400 Ste. Genevieve Ave. Refreshments are $1 each and tours of the home are $1 for children ages five to 11 and $2 for those 12 years of age and older. Christmas ornaments will be available for $10 each. Cash only. All proceeds help fund The Long House.

Dec. 21

2-4 p.m., Santa and his reindeer will be at Peterson Feed & Farm in Bonne Terre, 2301 Highway K. Free.

Jan. 1

St. Francois State Park's First Day Hike will start at 1 p.m. at the Swimming Deer Trailhead located in the campground. The trail is 3 miles and should take about two and a half hours to complete, traveling near river bottoms, bluffs and through woods. Free, register online.

