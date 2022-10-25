MAGMA Jubilee Concert returns to New Heights Church Nov. 4-5

The 23rd Annual Mid-America Gospel Music Association’s Jubilee Concert (also known as MAGMA) is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4-5. This year, the concert returns to New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road in Farmington.

“We are excited to be having this Jubilee at New Heights Church this year,” said Alan Berry, an association board member. “Pastor Rocky Good, the pastor of New Heights, has graciously opened the door of his church for us to have this concert.”

According to Berry, New Heights Church can seat more than 400 people and is well-equipped to handle this event. The admission price is $5.

“This year, we are not selling advanced or reserved tickets,” Berry said. “You can buy your ticket at the door. The seating in the church is great. Attendees will be able to see and hear well from any place in the building.”

The MAGMA Jubilee Concert is one of the biggest gospel music events of the year in this area. It features more than 20 artists, including The Lester’s, The Berry Family, The Redemptions, The Wanda Mountain Boys, Covenant Quartet, Keystone Voices, Final Authority and Marilyn Berry.

The event features southern gospel music as well as country gospel, and bluegrass gospel. The Punches, one of the best-loved bluegrass groups in this area, will be featured at the concert.

For more information, go to www.MidAmericaGMA.com or call 573-701-6148.