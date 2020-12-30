Make a weekend of Ste. Gen with the help of Ste. Genevieve Trolley

Since 2016, the Ste. Genevieve Trolley has been transporting tourists around the city and county of Ste. Genevieve and parts of St. Francois County, providing safe transportation to winery enthusiasts and vacationers.
The idea started when the owner, Sam Oberle would travel to see his father and stop in Hermann, Missouri, along the way.
“One time I took the trolley, and one time I didn’t take the trolley,” he said. “The time I took the trolley it made it 100 times better, it made it more fun and relaxing. I started thinking, why not start one in Ste. Genevieve?
"With wineries and the town of Ste. Genevieve, everything is starting to take off, and it’s really good for the town. A lot of people enjoy it, we have a lot of support from the community with sponsorships and advertisements.”
Oberle said that he has a great relationship with all the wineries and owners. As part of the tours, the wineries give the riders a 10% discount.
“It’s only $20 per person to ride the trolley for like an all-day pass, and we hit about four to five wineries throughout the day,” he said.
Aside from the two trolley buses, Ste. Genevieve Trolley also has two shuttle vans that can be rented out for weddings and private parties.
“During the day, everybody loves the trolleys because of the unique experience,” Oberle said. “[But, the shuttles], they cover ground a lot quicker.”
The trolley service has a large presence in the city of Ste. Genevieve. They work with most of the local restaurants and retail businesses, including doing charity events.
“We team up with the Ste. Genevieve teachers,” Oberle said. “They go to little kid’s houses and do Student of the Month. We pull up in the trolley and the little kids really love that.”
Of course, with Ste. Genevieve’s many tourism events, Oberle’s Ste. Genevieve Trolley carries many a visitor where they need to go.
“The Welcome Center, during French Heritage Days, they asked us to be part of the shuttle. Jour de Fete, we try to help shuttle,”
A Navy veteran, Oberle works with the American Legion Hall to assist veterans, including taking groups to the Veteran’s Memorial in Perryville and works with local law enforcement.
“We assist BackStoppers, we have a good relationship with the police department and sheriff’s department,” he said.
As part of the winery tour, Ste. Genevieve Trolley will pick up tourists at the Microtel or any Airbnb. They also have a pickup point at the Southbound Fuel station on Highway B.
“We usually start around 10:30 a.m. and then we are back in town around 6:15 p.m.,” Oberle said. “We normally go out to the Cave Winery and then Chaumette Winery, Crown Winery, Crown Brewery, then end the day at Twin Oaks.”
Oberle has been doing some Christmas light tours. “We’re open to a lot different ideas, and if we can make it work, we definitely will.”
Oberle is trying to help the area develop the idea to have families stay in Ste. Genevieve throughout a weekend instead of just one day.
“Venture out to the water park, take the trolley out to the wineries for the day, then see the museum, for the day.”
According to Oberle, the Ste. Genevieve Trolley Service does recommend reservations whenever possible.
“What helps out is people calling ahead of time two to three weeks out, the sooner the notification, we do fill up and do reserve spots.”
For more information, go to www.stegentrolleyllc.com, their Facebook or Instagram page, call 573-535-1911 or email stegentrolley@gmail.com.
