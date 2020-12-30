Make a weekend of Ste. Gen with the help of Ste. Genevieve Trolley

Since 2016, the Ste. Genevieve Trolley has been transporting tourists around the city and county of Ste. Genevieve and parts of St. Francois County, providing safe transportation to winery enthusiasts and vacationers.

The idea started when the owner, Sam Oberle would travel to see his father and stop in Hermann, Missouri, along the way.

“One time I took the trolley, and one time I didn’t take the trolley,” he said. “The time I took the trolley it made it 100 times better, it made it more fun and relaxing. I started thinking, why not start one in Ste. Genevieve?

"With wineries and the town of Ste. Genevieve, everything is starting to take off, and it’s really good for the town. A lot of people enjoy it, we have a lot of support from the community with sponsorships and advertisements.”

Oberle said that he has a great relationship with all the wineries and owners. As part of the tours, the wineries give the riders a 10% discount.

“It’s only $20 per person to ride the trolley for like an all-day pass, and we hit about four to five wineries throughout the day,” he said.

Aside from the two trolley buses, Ste. Genevieve Trolley also has two shuttle vans that can be rented out for weddings and private parties.