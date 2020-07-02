Pilot Knob historic site to host patriotic presentation Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site is hosting a special patriotic presentation on Saturday that is free and open to the public. It will start at 6:30 p.m. and conclude in time for the evening’s fireworks display.

Local writer and historian Rick Mansfield will present a one-man production from the perspective of people from history and what they experienced on a milestone Fourth of July, according to Bryan Bethel, manager of the historic site.

The presentation features five characters, all in historical costume. Mansfield never leaves the stage during the performance, but narrates the interlude between historical periods and dons the appropriate attire. The character changes are modest and family-friendly, accomplished with different shirts, waistcoats, hats, and accessories.

The first Fourth of July is 1776 and seen through the eyes of Charles Tomson, the secretary of the Second Continental Congress. The character of Tomson gives his account of witnessing the final vote to adopt the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia.

The second is in 1826 when a protestant clergyman is at the bedside of John Adams in Quincy, Mass. Adams is 90 and will not live out the day. Little does he know, his dear friend and on again/off again political rival Thomas Jefferson won’t either.