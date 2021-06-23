Erika Robinson, Paramedic

"I love that we are a small district," Robinson said. "My full time crew has become my second family and best friends. Everyone at MCAD supports each other and we all make a great team."

How did your crew and the department help get you through the pandemic?

"We were thankful enough to keep our jobs during the entire pandemic," Robinson said. "Our department was able to provide us with all of the appropriate PPE and special equipment that we needed to stay safe. Supporting each other and keeping positive attitudes along with humor and having fun also made things better."