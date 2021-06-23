 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erika Robinson, Paramedic
0 comments

Erika Robinson, Paramedic

Erika Robinson, Paramedic

Erika Robinson, Paramedic

 Provided by MCAD

Paramedic Erika Robinson has worked at Madison County Ambulance District for 6 years.

"I love that we are a small district," Robinson said. "My full time crew has become my second family and best friends. Everyone at MCAD supports each other and we all make a great team." 

How did your crew and the department help get you through the pandemic? 

"We were thankful enough to keep our jobs during the entire pandemic," Robinson said. "Our department was able to provide us with all of the appropriate PPE and special equipment that we needed to stay safe. Supporting each other and keeping positive attitudes along with humor and having fun also made things better."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News