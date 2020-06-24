You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ethan Flanagan
0 comments

Ethan Flanagan

Ethan Flanagan

Ethan Flanagan

 Submitted

"One of the young men I really appreciated on our football team was Ethan Flanagan. Ethan only knew one way to work everyday, that was full speed at 100% of his ability. What an example to the rest of the team. He was never full of himself. One of the most humble people I have known. He did his talking with his feet and hands and I'm sure he appreciated the athletic talent he was gifted with by God."

            --Fredericktown High School Football Coach Chuck Ford 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News