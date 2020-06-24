"One of the young men I really appreciated on our football team was Ethan Flanagan. Ethan only knew one way to work everyday, that was full speed at 100% of his ability. What an example to the rest of the team. He was never full of himself. One of the most humble people I have known. He did his talking with his feet and hands and I'm sure he appreciated the athletic talent he was gifted with by God."
--Fredericktown High School Football Coach Chuck Ford
