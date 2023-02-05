The phone started ringing for general manager Doug Armstrong way back in November, during the St. Louis Blues’ franchise record eight-game losing streak.

And for quite some time, the Blues have had front office personnel charged with identifying players as potential trade targets. Armstrong himself currently is in Europe scouting and won’t be back until after the All-Star game/bye week break.

So it’s not as if Armstrong and the Blues woke up Tuesday, noticed that they were two games below .500 and eight points out of a wild-card spot, and came to the realization that they needed to be sellers at the trade deadline.

They’ve been working on this for a while. Armstrong has tried to be patient as the weeks and months rolled by after that eight-game skid, and not make decisions based on emotion.

But barring a miraculous comeback akin to what happened about this time in 2019, this team is going nowhere. By now, you know the story: The Blues have several players with expiring contracts after this season, and very little salary cap room to re-sign them.

Of course, wanting to make trades and actually making them are two different things — largely because of a flat cap in recent seasons caused by the pandemic.

That being said, as many as five Blues players who are pending free agents could be on the move by the March 3 trade deadline. Ryan O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ivan Barbashev are showing up on a lot of the “trade bait” lists.

While not on the front burner, defensive Niko Mikkola and Noel Acciari could be on the move as well.

It’s possible that the Blues could end up trading players beyond those five — in other words, players who are not pending free agents. But at this point, almost all of the attention has been on those with expiring contracts:

Ryan O’Reilly

Declining production and a current foot injury make it difficult to predict Ryan O’Reilly’s value on the market. He was ahead of his goal pace from 2021-22 — with 10 goals — before missing the last 14 games with a broken foot. But his assist total in 37 games played is mind-boggling — a measly six. How is that possible?

While still good, his faceoff percentage (53.4 percent) is as low as it’s been in eight years. His plus-minus (minus-28) is the second-worst in the league. And he’s not winning as many wall/puck battles as usual. Of course, he misses David Perron. But teams interested in O’Reilly need to determine if there are any other factors behind his decline, or if this season is just a strange outlier for the Blues’ captain, who turns 32 next week.

But the pedigree is a drawing card for teams not just in a playoff push but seeking a deep playoff run. Stanley Cup champion, Conn Smythe winner, two-way forward. Leader. O’Reilly doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract. Healthwise, the original timetable called for him to return right after the Blues’ All-Star game/bye week break.

O’Reilly has been saying since preseason that he’d like to stay in St. Louis. But Armstrong isn’t always one for sentimentality. (See: Perron.)

Rumored landing spots: Boston, Detroit, Toronto.

Vladimir Tarasenko

Vladimir Tarasenko hasn’t been able to double down on his 2021-22 success when he put his shoulder issues in the rear-view mirror by logging career highs for assists (48) and points (82) — while also scoring 34 goals — in an emphatic comeback season. Although his production is down this season, he was still on pace for 20-25 goals and about 40 assists before getting struck in the hand by a puck and missing 10 games in January. He’s been back for four games now and should be full strength in terms of the hand once play resumes for the Blues on Feb. 11.

Tarasenko never rescinded his original trade request, and even with his no-trade clause, there’s a sense of inevitability about his departure this time around. Tarasenko is a scorer who remains capable of carrying a team if he gets hot. He has a track record of playoff production. Those are valuable commodities, even for a 31-year-old who may not be quite the threat he was a few years back.

There’s always the possibility that if Tarasenko doesn’t get a trade destination he likes, he simply waits it out for the final two months of this season, and then hits the market in the summer as an unrestricted free agent.

Rumored landing spots: Calgary, New Jersey, New York Islanders, New York Rangers.

Ivan Barbashev

It doesn’t look like Ivan Barbashev will be able to match his breakout 2021-22 season, when his 26 goals, 34 assists and 60 points all were career highs. But he’s on pace for 12-15 goals and around 40 points. Barbashev isn’t great at anything but is pretty good at a lot of things — skating, hitting, and penalty kill among them. He can move up and down the lineup, play forward or center, and can fill in on the power play if needed. Put it all together, and he’s a high-end role player, who’s in the prime of his career at age 27.

Barbashev is making $2.25 million a year on his expiring contract and could be in line for $3.5-4 million — maybe more — which seems like more than the cap-strapped Blues can afford. Interestingly, the closer we get to the trade deadline, the more Barbashev’s name seems to be coming up.

Rumored landing spots: Las Vegas, Winnipeg.

Niko Mikkola

One of the worst parts about the cap system is that you can spend years developing a player and then can’t afford him once he reaches unrestricted status. Such could be the case with Niko Mikkola, who turns 27 at the end of April. He’s worked his way into borderline top-four status as a physical, aggressive player with a long reach and decent skating skills. Granted, he’s not going to give you much offense, and he’ll occasionally take the silly penalty.

Mikkola is making $1.9 million this season and could be in the $3 million range — or more? — with his next deal. Although it’s a small sample size, the Blues must be wondering if Tyler Tucker could fill his role next season.

Rumored landing spot: Arizona.

Noel Acciari

Noel Acciari checks like a fiend, will hit you, and scores the occasional goal. As such, he’s a perfect fit for Craig Berube, or any coach looking for a fourth-line center who can move up in a pinch to the third line. He is one of the few Blues who has outperformed expectations this season. Although it’s not an identical comparison, in some ways he’s a less-skilled version of Barbashev.

He’s making only $1.25 million this year? Would he re-sign with the Blues for say, $2 million?

Rumored landing spots: Edmonton, Vegas.