The Ste. Genevieve High School boys basketball team won 58-54, Jan. 24, at St. Vincent. The Dragons also defeated Potosi, 73-71, Jan. 27 at Ste. Genevieve.

Dragons freshman point guard Alex Basler had nine points on 4-6 shooting from the field at St. Vincent. He added two rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the game. Against Potosi, he had seven points, one rebound, seven assists, and a steal.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 28.

“Alex understands the game very well,” Dragons coach Rob Coleman said. “He is very smart. He also sees the floor really well. As a freshman he makes some really good passes that others don’t normally make. He also has a very competitive edge to him. You can tell he hates to lose and pushes himself to be tough. As a freshman, he has handled the pressure from other teams really well.”

Basler said he has been playing basketball since fifth grade.

He said what he likes about high school basketball is “the competition and the bond you create with teammates.”

Basler also plays baseball for the Dragons.

He said his favorite subjects in school are science and P.E.