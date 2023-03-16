The Central High School girls basketball team won its Missouri Class 4 State Sectional game 46-37 over Doniphan, March 7, at the Farmington Civic Center. The Rebels then won their Class 4 State Quarterfinal game, 46-42 over Lift for Life, March 11, at Jefferson College in Hillsboro.

Central sophomore Allysa O’Conner scored ten points, grabbed ten rebounds and added five assists against the Donettes. She had another double-double against the Lady Hawks, scoring 11 points, grabbing ten rebounds, and handing out three assists to help the Rebels reach the Class 4 Final Four.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 11.

“Allysa has a true love for the game of basketball,” Central Coach Josh Mapes said. “I've watched her grow as a player since she has been in second grade. She is committed to the off-season and nobody spends more time in the gym than Allysa does. She is a well-rounded player.”

O’Conner said she has been playing basketball since she was 5 years old.

“I love playing high school basketball because I get to play with my friends,” she said. “I feel lucky to play with the best teammates and coaches and in front of the best fans!”

She said she played softball and soccer when she was younger and played volleyball for the Rebels as a freshman. Now she only plays high school basketball and AAU basketball.

O’Conner said her favorite subjects in school are math and weightlifting.