Bennett named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The North County High School girls wrestling team competed in the Wonder Woman Tournament, Dec. 29-30, at Battle High School in Columbia, Missouri. There were 79 teams and more than 500 wrestlers from Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, and Oklahoma competing in what organizers said was the largest girls meet in the country.

North County High School junior Brooke Bennett took home the championship in the 194 lb. weight class. She pinned all five of her opponents, including two ranked among the top three in the state, and has improved to 12-0 on the season.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 1.

“Brooke is an extremely hard worker on and off the mat,” Raiders Coach Raymond Woldtvedt said. “She comes to practice every day with a positive attitude and a smile on her face. She is very determined every day to come to practice and get better.”

Bennett said this is her fifth year of folk-style wrestling and her third year of freestyle wrestling.

“I love the family environment that I have created and the support that I get from my family and my friends,” Bennett said.

Bennett also throws the shot put and javelin for the North County track team. She is a drum major for the Raider Regiment.

She said her favorite subjects in school are math and English.

“I love to read and write,” Bennett said. “Naturally, I’ve been pretty decent at math, and it’s nice to find a subject that I can excel in.”

