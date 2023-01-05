Bennett named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The North County High School girls wrestling team competed in the Wonder Woman Girls Wrestling Tournament Dec. 29-30 at Battle High School in Columbia, Missouri. The tournament welcomed 627 of the best wrestlers from Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Florida, Arkansas, and Illinois.

North County Raiders senior Brooke Bennett (190) took second place among the elite group of wrestlers. Bennett won her first four matches by first period fall. She improved to 5-0 in the tournament with a 3-2 victory over previously unbeaten and state-ranked Caroline Ward of Liberty. In the finals she lost to the top-ranked wrestler in Oklahoma, reigning state champ Kalli Hayden of Tulsa Union.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 31.

Coach Paul Schroer said Bennett is successful, because “she does many things right, works in the off season, helps younger wrestlers, is a good leader, good student, good citizen. But, most important, I think is that she isn't afraid of the big stage. She can perform in the big match, state, Fargo, finals matches in tournaments.”

Bennett said this is her sixth year of folkstyle wrestling and fourth year of freestyle.

“I love the environment that is created at meets, especially girls meets,” she said. “I always make new friends or hang out with some interesting people at meets. No matter what meet I may be at, I always have a variety of people coming up and greeting me.”

Bennett throws the javelin and shot for the North County track team. She is also a drum major for the Raider Regiment.

After she graduates from high school, Bennett said she plans to go to college and obtain a bachelor’s degree in pre-med, continue on to medical school, and become an orthopedic surgeon.