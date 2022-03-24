Bieser named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Valle High School baseball team won a pair of games March 18. The Warriors defeated Kelly, 9-3, and they defeated De Soto, 10-6.

Warriors’ senior catcher Josh Bieser went five for seven in the two games with a home run and seven runs batted in. He caught both games of the doubleheader, recording 21 putouts and throwing out two runners.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 19.

“Josh is obviously an outstanding baseball player, but it is his attitude and effort that separate him from others,” Valle Coach Nathan Gegg said. “He is an outstanding practice player and continues to strengthen his skills every day. He is one of the best natural hitters we've ever had at Valle Catholic.”

Bieser said he has been playing baseball since he was 3 years old and playing competitively since he was 8.

He said his favorite part of high school is competing with his friends.

“Dedication and hard work can make anyone successful,” Bieser said.

