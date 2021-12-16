Bieser named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Valle High School boys wrestling team won a dual match over Affton, 66-9, Dec. 7. They also lost a duel to Windsor, 48-28 the same day. The Warriors won the 13-team Colombo Classic, Dec. 11, at Tower Grove Christian Academy. Valle finished with 170 points. Second place Lift for Life had 143.

Warriors’ senior Josh Bieser, who normally wrestles at 152 pounds, moved up a class to 160 pounds to fill the Valle lineup due to injuries. At 160, Bieser won his match against Affton with a pin in 1 minute, 48 seconds. He won his match against Windsor by major decision (10-2). In the tournament, Bieser got a first round bye, then won his semifinal and final matches, both with first period pins.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 11.

Bieser has been wrestling since he was a freshman.

“He has come a long way after a 3-27 freshmen season,” Valle coach Jacob Gegg said. “A lot of people may have decided that wrestling wasn't the sport for them after a season like that. Kudos to Josh. He kept working hard even when he wasn't having a lot of success, which has helped him get where he is today.”

Bieser also plays baseball and football at Valle.

“I think Josh enjoys the grind that wrestling brings,” Coach Gegg said. “It's a testament of willpower to be able to outwork your opponents on the mat and in the practice room. You will be hard pressed to find someone that works harder than Josh in any sport. He's a great role model for our younger guys. He always does the right thing, even without being asked to.”

