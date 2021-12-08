Boyd named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Farmington High School boys wrestling team lost a close match, 36-33, at Nixa Friday night. On Saturday, the Knights took second place in the 10-team Neosho Tournament.

Against Nixa, Knights senior Dayton Boyd won his 113-pound match by fall in 39 seconds.

At the Neosho Tournament, Boyd cruised to the finals with four straight victories by fall. In the title match, Boyd capped his 5-0 day with a 13-2 major decision.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 4.

Boyd said he likes “everything” about high school wrestling.

“I love going out and competing,” he said.

He also runs cross country for the Knights.

After high school, Boyd said he plans to get a bachelor’s degree in biology and then get his chiropractic license. He said he would like to wrestle in college as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0