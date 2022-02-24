Boyd named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Farmington High School wrestling team took sixth place with 92.5 points in the Class 3 State Meet Friday and Saturday in Columbia.

Knights’ senior Dayton Boyd completed a 47-2 season by winning the state championship at 113 pounds. Boyd won his opening round match by fall in 56 seconds. In the quarterfinals, he won by fall in 1:19. In the semifinals, Boyd defeated Clayton High School’s Nate Martin in a come from behind 3-2 decision. In Saturday’s championship match, Boyd won a 9-4 decision over Sam Melton of Carl Junction High School. Boyd is the first state champion for Farmington in three years.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 19.

“Dayton has been wrestling since he was a little kid,” Farmington Coach John Krause said. “He is blessed with natural athletic ability and has learned to enjoy working hard to maximize his success on the mat. Dayton really put together a dominate year and found ways to win when matches where tight. This is a testament to the work he put in over the last year.”

Boyd mentioned several people who helped him to become a successful wrestler.

“I definitely owe a thank you to my coaches for always being in my corner and supporting me 100%, also my teammates for that extra push and motivation when I needed it,” Boyd said. “I love being surrounded by people who lift me up and support me, and Farmington wrestling did just that. Also I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my parents. Having (them) with me everywhere plays a huge part in it too.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0