Boyer named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Ste. Genevieve boys basketball team won 65-34, Friday, at Jefferson. On Saturday, the Dragons defeated Waterloo, Illinois, 61-54 in overtime in the Border War Shootout, in Perryville.

Ste. Genevieve junior Aiden Boyer scored 10 points and added five rebounds and three steals against Jefferson. Against Waterloo, Boyer scored 17 points, grabbed ten rebounds, handed out three assists and added five steals. He made both of his 3-point attempts in the game.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 18.

Boyer has been playing basketball since the fourth grade. He also plays football and baseball for the Dragons.

“I like the competitiveness of high school basketball, and I love playing basketball with my best friends,” Boyer said.

“Aiden has all the tools to be a very good player,” Dragons’ coach Robert Coleman said. “He is very athletic, has some size and is very smart. Aiden has the ability to play inside and out. He can score inside on post moves, can attack the basket on the drive and hit some outside shots. To top all that off, he sees the floor really well and is a pretty good passer.”

