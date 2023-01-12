Brawley named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Potosi High School boys basketball team won 64-55 Jan. 3 at Herculaneum. The Trojans also defeated Farmington, 59-47 Jan. 6 at Potosi.

Trojans’ junior Gabe Brawley had 18 points on 64% shooting from the floor, while adding three rebounds and three assists against the Blackcats. He then scored 20 points on 50% shooting with two rebounds and two assists against the Knights.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 7.

“Gabe works hard each day we are in the gym and on his own time to be successful,” Coach Jackson Conaway said. “He puts in the extra work and it shows on the floor.”

Brawley said he has been playing basketball for 11 years.

“The best thing about competing in high school basketball is working with a team to compete each game,” he said.

Brawley said he also intends to compete on the Trojans’ golf team in the spring.

After high school, he said he plans to attend college for engineering.