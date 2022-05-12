Brenneke named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Farmington High School boys tennis team defeated Cape Central, 7-2, in a match, May 3. May 7, the Knights doubles team of Maddox Brenneke and Wyatt Bach competed in the individual district competition.

In the district tournament, Brenneke and Bach won 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals over a duo from Rockwood Summit. They won their semifinal match 6-3, 6-0, over a doubles team from Poplar Bluff. In the finals, they won 6-0, 6-4 over another pair from Poplar Bluff.

Brenneke, a sophomore and the Knights’ No. 1 singles player, teamed up with Bach to defeat Cape Central’s top doubles pair, 9-7. In singles, Brenneke won 9-8 (7-0 tiebreaker).

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 7.

Brenneke said he started playing tennis in the summer going into ninth grade.

“I like that every win and loss counts,” he said. “So, I like the pressure because it makes me better every time I step onto the court.

Brenneke played soccer his freshman and sophomore years at Farmington, “but from now on, I plan on going full blown tennis,” he said.

He said, his favorite subject in school is history.

