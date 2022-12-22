Bryant named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Central High School boys basketball team won 72-64 at (Cape) Notre Dame Dec. 13. On Dec. 15, the Rebels defeated Fulton 50-35 in the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Rebels junior Jobe Bryant scored 30 points in the victory over Notre Dame. Against Fulton, he had 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals. He was named MVP of the game.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 17.

“Jobe's success comes from his dedication and his competitive drive,” Coach Brad Gross said. “He spends countless hours hustling in the gym, working on his game, and performing at the highest level.”

Bryant said he has been playing basketball since he was 4 years old.

He said what he likes about playing high school basketball is “the bond with my teammates and the connection we create through basketball.”

Bryant also plays football for the Rebels.

He said his plans for after high school are to play a division one college sport.