Bryant named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Central High School football team won 58-21 on Sept. 3 at Caruthersville to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Rebels’ junior Jobe Bryant had seven receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown. He had a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown, and he also had a rushing touchdown. On defense, he had four tackles and an interception.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 3.

“Jobe is a good football player because he is so talented,” Central’s head football coach Kory Schweiss said. “He is very elusive, shifty, quick, and has really good hands and instincts. All of these qualities make him very versatile, which makes him valuable in every aspect of the game.”

Jobe has been playing football since fourth grade.

He said he loves competing with his teammates after all of the hard work over the summers and also being able to bond with them every Friday night.

Bryant also plays basketball in high school and all over the country.

“I plan on going to college and continue playing basketball or football, whichever opportunity seems the best,” he said.